After seeing action in eight games and making three starts for Kennesaw State, true freshman Armani Harris’s season came to an abrupt end last week after suffering a broken right foot.
Harris, the Citizen’s 2018-19 Co-Player of the Year at Newton, had surgery to repair his right foot last Thursday and will miss the remainder of the season as a result.
At the time of his injury, Harris was averaging 7.1 points and a team-best 7.5 rebounds per game. Harris scored in double figures three times this season and posted a double-double in his last game against FIU.
Harris recorded 15 rebounds against FIU and scored 10 points while also dishing out three assists on Dec. 7. Harris had surgery 12 days later after missing games against Gardner-Webb, Murray State and Belmont with his foot injury.
The freshman took to Twitter to announce his successful surgery and will retain all four years of eligibility when he returns to the court.