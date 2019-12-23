Armani Harris_2.jpg

Kennesaw State's Armani Harris (21) plays defense in a game against Mercer earlier this Eason. 

 Kyle Hess

After seeing action in eight games and making three starts for Kennesaw State, true freshman Armani Harris’s season came to an abrupt end last week after suffering a broken right foot.

Harris, the Citizen’s 2018-19 Co-Player of the Year at Newton, had surgery to repair his right foot last Thursday and will miss the remainder of the season as a result.

At the time of his injury, Harris was averaging 7.1 points and a team-best 7.5 rebounds per game. Harris scored in double figures three times this season and posted a double-double in his last game against FIU.

Harris recorded 15 rebounds against FIU and scored 10 points while also dishing out three assists on Dec. 7. Harris had surgery 12 days later after missing games against Gardner-Webb, Murray State and Belmont with his foot injury.

The freshman took to Twitter to announce his successful surgery and will retain all four years of eligibility when he returns to the court.

Tags

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.