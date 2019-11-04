NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-Second Round-Wofford vs Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats guard Ashton Hagans smiles and acknowledges the fans as he walks off the court after their win over the Wofford Terriers in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena on March 23. The Kentucky Wildcats won 62-56.

 John David Mercer

Birmingham, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference unveiled its 16th annual men’s basketball coaches preseason All-SEC first and second teams Monday, tipping off the 2019-20 season.

All 14 schools are represented on the two teams with Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee each having multiple selections. In all, 40 different players received votes for the coaches’ teams.

The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.

The 2019-20 season officially tips off tomorrow evening with eight SEC teams in action. Conference play is set to begin on January 4 and the 2020 SEC Tournament will be March 11-15 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

A list of the 2020 SEC Men’s Basketball Coaches Preseason All-SEC team follows:

First Team All-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr. – Alabama

Kerry Blackshear – Florida

Andrew Nembhard – Florida

Anthony Edwards – Georgia

Ashton Hagans – Kentucky

Skylar Mays – LSU

Breein Tyree – Ole Miss

Reggie Perry – Mississippi State

A.J. Lawson – South Carolina

Second Team All-SEC

Isaiah Joe – Arkansas

Austin Wiley – Auburn

Tyrese Maxey – Kentucky

EJ Montgomery – Kentucky

Javonte Smart – LSU

Devontae Shuler – Ole Miss

Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. – Missouri

Jordan Bowden – Tennessee

Lamonté Turner – Tennessee

Savion Flagg – Texas A&M

Aaron Nesmith – Vanderbilt

Tags

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.