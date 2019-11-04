Birmingham, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference unveiled its 16th annual men’s basketball coaches preseason All-SEC first and second teams Monday, tipping off the 2019-20 season.
All 14 schools are represented on the two teams with Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee each having multiple selections. In all, 40 different players received votes for the coaches’ teams.
The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.
The 2019-20 season officially tips off tomorrow evening with eight SEC teams in action. Conference play is set to begin on January 4 and the 2020 SEC Tournament will be March 11-15 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
A list of the 2020 SEC Men’s Basketball Coaches Preseason All-SEC team follows:
First Team All-SEC
Kira Lewis Jr. – Alabama
Kerry Blackshear – Florida
Andrew Nembhard – Florida
Anthony Edwards – Georgia
Ashton Hagans – Kentucky
Skylar Mays – LSU
Breein Tyree – Ole Miss
Reggie Perry – Mississippi State
A.J. Lawson – South Carolina
Second Team All-SEC
Isaiah Joe – Arkansas
Austin Wiley – Auburn
Tyrese Maxey – Kentucky
EJ Montgomery – Kentucky
Javonte Smart – LSU
Devontae Shuler – Ole Miss
Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. – Missouri
Jordan Bowden – Tennessee
Lamonté Turner – Tennessee
Savion Flagg – Texas A&M
Aaron Nesmith – Vanderbilt