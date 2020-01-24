Things don’t always work out the way one hopes they would; just ask former Rockdale County standout Kevin Ware.
After spending last season playing professionally in Canada for the London Lightning, a team based out of the National Basketball League of Canada, Ware had intentions of making it to the NBA.
Last September, Ware tried out for the Atlanta Hawks’ G-League team, the College Park Skyhawks. It was there that the 27-year-old impressed many. After making the team, Ware never got his shot thanks to some unforeseen circumstances that not even he could have predicted.
“I made the Atlanta Hawks G-league team, but my former agent went against what I requested,” Ware said. “I had to move on because I missed training camp. I went through the whole process and made it as the local player, but I was given false information. I worked hard, but I had bad representation. I can only blame myself on the decisions that weren’t in my best interest.”
The devastating news wasn’t all bad for Ware, however. Now a proud father of a son, Ware said he leaned on his family in the months that followed.
“Was just working out and spending as much time with my son as possible,” Ware said. “That’s been the highlight for me being home watching him grow up. As bad I wanted to be somewhere, I was good with being home with my little man.”
Four months later, Ware received an opportunity to go overseas, something he’s done several times since his playing days at both Louisville and Georgia State ended. Ware signed a contract with Korihait, a Finnish basketball team based out of Uusikaupunki, Finland.
Ware previously played in Finland for Kauhajoen Karhu in 2017.
In his first game this season, Ware scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Ware has played in three games for Korihait and is averaging 14.3 points per game.
“It’s amazing,” Ware rsaid. “The team was really struggling. Since I’ve been here, we’re 2-1. In both of the games that we’ve won, I’ve hit buzzer beaters for the win. I want to get these guys in the playoffs. That’s my main goal. That would be the biggest accomplishment, coming in and getting these guys in the playoffs.”
In 31 games last season, Ware averaged 10 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game playing for the Lightning. Ware said he enjoyed his time playing relatively close to home.
“I liked Canada,” Ware said. “It’s close to home. Being that close to home, there’s only one league you truly want to play in, which is the NBA. But that past season with the Lightning I met some guys that I would consider brothers for life just off the bond we made in that short year.”
Ware said the regular season in Finland ends in early April with the playoffs starting immediately after that.
