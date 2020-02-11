SUGAR HILL -- Daylen Lackey and Will Parker highlighted Heritage’s top performances at last weekend’s Class AAAAAA sectionals with both winning their third-place bouts to advance to the state meet in Macon.
The standout duo will be joined at state by Furman Smith and Andrew Redding, who finished sixth and seventh, respectively in their weight classes.
Lackey’s run at the 120-pound sectionals title was cut short in the semifinals after suffering a loss to Sequoyah’s Carson Throne. The sophomore bounced back with a pin in the consolation semifinals and went on to defeat Lanier’s Justus Lawrence 5-2 in the third-place match.
Parker’s third-place finish at 170 pounds required more work than that of Lackey’s after taking a close 6-5 loss in the quarterfinals to Valdosta’s Josh McCutchen. Parker went on to rattle off four wins in the consolation bracket to finish in third with a 6-3 win over Dacula’s Andrew Davell.
After recording wins in each of the first two rounds at 152 pounds, Smith suffered a 15-11 loss in the quarterfinals before going on to lose in both the consolation semifinals, and in the fifth-place match to Creekview’s Willie Thang.
Redding settled for a seventh place finish following losses in both the quarterfinals and in the third round of the consolation bracket. Looking to avoid finishing in eighth place, Redding pinning Habersham Central’s Daniel Chastain to finish seventh.
