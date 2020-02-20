FAIRBURN -- With the first eight minutes complete, the Heritage girls found themselves locked in a tight battle with No. 5 Langston Hughes in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs after ending the first quarter strong.
The Patriots trailed the Panthers by only four points heading into the second quarter, but any chance of an upset for Heritage was put to rest in the final eight minutes of the first half.
Langston Hughes (23-5) eventually caught fire, out-scoring Heritage 16-4 in the second quarter and the Panthers never looked back on their way to a 61-43 win over the Patriots.
The loss for the Patriots (18-11) comes five days removed from their first playoff win as a program.
Junior Kristyn Goshay paced Heritage with 14 points, five assists and three steals while freshman Jaliyah Weekes scored 10 points, grabbed four rebounds and stole three passes. Junior Sade Harrell rounded out the scoring for the Patriots with eight points and seven rebounds.
The Patriots found themselves trailing 7-0 early in the first, but managed to end the quarter on a high note. Trailing 9-2, the Patriots ended the quarter on a 7-2 run to trim the Panthers’ lead to 11-7 heading into the second quarter.
Langston Hughes built its largest lead of the game, 18-7 before Heritage scored again. By halftime, the Patriots trailed the Panthers by 16 points, 27-11 after managing just four points of offense in the quarter.
The Panthers continued to bare down on the Patriots in the second half, eventually building a 20-point lead in the third quarter.
Heritage will say goodbye to three seniors, Tatyanna Washington, Daiza Wheeler and Jayla Jeffries. The Patriots’ top four scorers, Harrell, Goshay, Weekes and Morgan Snipes are all set to return next season.
