SNELLVILLE — Newton head coach Camiel Grant didn’t expect Shiloh to punt the ball back to his Rams with under seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
After converting a fourth-and-2 midway through the first quarter, leading to Shiloh’s second touchdown of the night, the Generals faced a similar situation with 6:46 remaining in the game.
Leading the Rams 28-27, the Generals faced another fourth-and-2 inside Newton territory and this time they elected to punt, a decision that proved costly in the end for host Shiloh.
“I (was surprised),” Grant said. “We were fully prepared that (Shiloh) would (go for it). I was surprised a couple of times that they didn’t even try a fake on us because we’ve been kind of lazy on punt return. I thought that at that point, they would try to go for it because they were running the ball well against us.”
Trailing by one point, the Rams marched on a run-heavy 10-play, 75-yard drive and scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:31 remaining to hand Newton a crucial 35-28 win.
Josh Hardeman’s 18-yard scamper and quarterback Neal Howard’s successful 2-point conversion run was the winning combination for the Rams, who later followed up with a fourth down stop with 42 seconds remaining to complete the comeback.
The win slides the Rams (6-3, 2-2) into the No. 3 seed in Region 8-AAAAAAA while the Generals (7-2, 2-2) fall to the region’s No. 4 seed with one week remaining.
“It’s huge,” Grant said after the win. “You never know how it is going to shake out when you start the season and where you are going to be. But you do know that, in this region, you are going to have to earn every win. To come out with a win just from that standpoint is huge. It feels good and it’s a big, big win for the program.”
After tossing an interception on his first attempt of the game, Howard finished with 174 yards and two touchdowns on 11 of 14 passing. Seven Rams carried the ball on the night for a combined 169 yards rushing and three scores.
Robert Lewis’s 87-yard kickoff return to open the game helped give Newton an early 7-0 lead over the Generals. Lewis was finally tackled at the Shiloh 7-yard line, leading to a Greg Lewis 1-yard score on third-and-goal with 10:24 remaining in the first quarter.
Facing a third-and-5 on their first offensive possession, Vince Goffney and the Shiloh offense connected on the first of two long touchdown passes in the first half. The senior quarterback threw across the middle of the field into the awaiting hands of Antonio Meeks, who did the rest.
Meeks needed to beat only one Newton defender before racing the remaining 50-plus yards into the end zone untouched with 8:37 remaining in the opening quarter.
The momentum shift in favor of the Generals carried over to the defense on Newton’s ensuing offensive possession. On first-and-10, Howard was intercepted by Shiloh’s Paryce Taylor, giving the hosts a short field to work with for their second drive.
Arthur Rodgers (24-120) converted two first downs on the drive for the Generals. His fourth down conversion gave Shiloh a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line which then set up a Goffney 1-yard touchdown run.
The score gave the Generals their first lead of the night, 14-7 with 4:40 remaining in the first quarter.
Looking to take full control of the game, the Generals appeared to make a stop on Newton’s ensuing possession after tackling Hardeman short of a first down on third-and-8. Instead of setting up a punting situation for the Rams, the Generals accepted the penalty to set up a third-and-18, the first costly decision of the night for the hosts.
Howard responded on the next play with a long pass over the middle that was hauled in by Nyland Green for a gain of 36 yards. The Rams faced a second third-and-long on the drive and again, Howard and the Rams converted it. This time, Howard found a streaking Green across the middle for a 42-yard score to knot the game at 14-all.
“We’re excited about (Nyland),” Grant said. “It took him a little while to get caught up to where we’re doing. It was frustrating for him early because he wasn’t getting a lot of targets, but now he has a really good grasp on what we’re trying to do. Neal has a lot of confidence in him and he’s explosive. He can go 0-60 in a heartbeat.”
A stagnant second quarter for both teams appeared to have the game headed into halftime tied at 14-all until a fumble near midfield by Newton’s Jerrol Hines gave the Generals new life with 2:02 remaining in the half.
Three plays later, the Generals were celebrating in the end zone with a 47-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass from Goffney to Darrell McDowell.
Frustrated with the costly turnover, the Rams quickly moved into Shiloh territory thanks to two quick first down completions from Howard. The senior quarterback first connected with Diondre Glover for a gain of 19 yards before tossing over the middle to Green for a gain of 16.
After calling a timeout with 26 seconds remaining in the half, Howard dropped back to pass and surveyed the field before finding a wide-open Lewis down the left seem for a 42-yard score with 17 seconds remaining.
“That particular drive and the way that we finished the game I think really epitomizes what we’re trying to be,” Grant said. “They just ignored what had happened and went out and played football. The turnover didn’t seem to bother them at all and I’m especially proud of the way Neal handled it. He’s had some ups and downs this season, but he came right back out there after his interception and played a great game the rest of the night.”
A failed extra point attempt kept the Generals in the lead 21-20 at halftime.
After deferring to the second half, the Generals wasted little time in marching down the field on the Rams to start the third quarter. The hosts used a quick 7-play, 73-yard drive to increase its lead to 28-20.
The first 69 yards on the drive were converted on the ground by the Generals before Goffney tossed his third passing TD of the game, this time to Dakota Thomas with 8:47 remaining in the third quarter.
With Newton starting running back Quincy Cullins not receiving any carries in the first half, the sophomore quickly got to work on the Rams’ opening possession to start the third quarter.
Cullins gained all 60 yards on the drive for the Rams and ended the possession with a 19-yard touchdown run with 5:56 remaining in the quarter. Cullins carried the ball four times on the drive for 50 yards and caught one pass for 10 yards.
Trailing the Generals 28-27, the Rams forced their first turnover of the game after stripping Rodgers just two plays into Shiloh’s next possession. Cullins, who did spent time taking snaps on defense in the first half for the Rams, was Johnny-on-the-spot to recover the fumble for the Rams.
Cullins continued his great work in the third quarter and quickly raced 17 yards on his next carry to give the Rams a fresh set of downs from the Shiloh 26-yard line. The Rams nearly re-gained the lead on the next play from scrimmage after a Howard pass into the end zone hit the hands of Malachi Williams before falling incomplete.
With the Rams’ drive stalling out at the 20-yard line three plays later thanks to a holding penalty, the Rams elected to try a 37-yard field goal by Abdiel Velasquez, but the kick sailed wide right to keep the Generals in the lead at the end of the third quarter.
With a chance to increase their lead midway through the fourth quarter, the Generals’ decision to punt inside Newton territory was the last time the hosts were able to cross the 50.
Following Hardeman’s go-ahead score, Goffney converted one first down before coming up one yard shy on fourth-and-10 with under one minute remaining.
Goffney finished the game with three TD passes and 187 yards on 10 completions, but was just 3 of 9 for 25 yards following his last TD pass of the game early in the third quarter.
The two teams finished nearly identical in total yards of offense. Newton edged Shiloh 343-340.
NEWTON 35, SHILOH 28
Newton 14 6 7 8 -- 35
Shiloh 14 7 7 0 -- 28
FIRST QUARTER
Newton: Greg Lewis 1 run (Abdiel Velsasquez kick), 10:24
Shiloh: Antonio Meeks 78 pass from Vince Goffney (kick), 8:37
Shiloh: Goffney 1 run (kick), 4:40
Newton: Nyland Green 42 pass from Neal Howard (Velasquez kick), :40
SECOND QUARTER
Shiloh: Darrell McDowell 47 pass from Goffney (kick), 1:10
Newton: Robert Lewis 42 pass from Howard (Velasquez kick), 17
THIRD QUARTER
Shiloh: Dakota Thomas 4 pass from Goffney (kick), 8:47
Newton: Quincy Cullins 19 run (Velasquez kick), 5:56
FOURTH QUARTER
Newton: Josh Hardeman 18 run (2-point conversion), 1:31