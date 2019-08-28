CONYERS -- Alcovy softball snapped its 7-game losing streak Monday night with a dominating performance against Rockdale County, 10-1.
The Tigers (4-8) built an early 3-0 lead in the second inning before adding on in the fifth and seventh innings. The Tigers scored five more in the fifth and two in the seventh to secure the victory.
Sophomore Lexie McDonald pitched her best game of the season for the Tigers, tossing all seven innings of 6-hit, 1-run ball while striking out five. With the victory, McDonald improved to 3-1 on the season and lowered her ERA to 1.64.
Laci Thompson, Gwyn Lee, Janee Bellamy and KeLana Gibson each recorded two-hit performances for the Tigers. Thompson drove in two runs while Bellamy, Lee and Gibson each drove in one. Jada Brown paced the Tigers with two runs scored.