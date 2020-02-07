Newton
DE Dre Butler, Auburn
WR Robert Lewis, Georgia State
WR Diondre Glover, Albany State
DB Josh Hardeman, Marshall
DE Tyon Bigby, South Carolina State
OLB Ronald Graves, South Carolina State
LB Greg Lewis, Clark Atlanta
QB Neal Howard, Gordon State
DT/G Josh Hightower, Gordon State
OL Micah Archibald, Gordon State
RB Keaton Hambright, Gordon State
LB Javari Smith, Independence CC
Rockdale
DB Noah McGlockling, Gardner-Webb
WR Darren Stephens, Clark Atlanta
DB Darnell Stephens, Fort Valley State
LB Cameron Gray, Mount Union
DB Elonta Jackson, University of Cumberlands
LB Promise Vita, Alabama A&M
Eastside
QB Noah Cook, Garden City
DB Jeff Haynes, West Virginia State
Alcovy
DB La’Ken Nettles, Lenoir-Rhyne
DB Andrae Robinson, Tusculum
DB Adrian Robinson, Tusculum
Salem
LB Jamel Goulbourne, Southeast Missouri State
