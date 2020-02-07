1M9A3636.jpg

The Rockdale football recruiting class of 2020. 

 Staff Photo: Colin Hubbard

Newton

DE Dre Butler, Auburn

WR Robert Lewis, Georgia State

WR Diondre Glover, Albany State

DB Josh Hardeman, Marshall

DE Tyon Bigby, South Carolina State

OLB Ronald Graves, South Carolina State

LB Greg Lewis, Clark Atlanta

QB Neal Howard, Gordon State

DT/G Josh Hightower, Gordon State

OL Micah Archibald, Gordon State

RB Keaton Hambright, Gordon State

LB Javari Smith, Independence CC

Rockdale

DB Noah McGlockling, Gardner-Webb

WR Darren Stephens, Clark Atlanta

DB Darnell Stephens, Fort Valley State

LB Cameron Gray, Mount Union

DB Elonta Jackson, University of Cumberlands

LB Promise Vita, Alabama A&M

Eastside

QB Noah Cook, Garden City

DB Jeff Haynes, West Virginia State

Alcovy

DB La’Ken Nettles, Lenoir-Rhyne

DB Andrae Robinson, Tusculum

DB Adrian Robinson, Tusculum

Salem 

LB Jamel Goulbourne, Southeast Missouri State 

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.

