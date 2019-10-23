Tay Gowan, a Newton grad, turned in a great performance for UCF in their 41-28 win over East Carolina last Saturday. Gowan recorded six tackles and broke up a career-high three passes in the win.
Gowan has recorded 19 tackles on the season to pair with six pass breakups. He has also intercepted two passes and forced one fumble.
While Devron Harper failed to follow up his conference Freshman of the Week performance with another of its liking, the former Heritage standout did turn in a solid performance against Monmouth Friday. The freshman caught three passes for 39 yards and returned two kicks for 44 yards.
Harper has 338 yards receiving on the season and 625 kick return yards to pair with two touchdowns, one receiving and one returning.
Taylor Carter, an Eastside grad, set a new career-high in rushing yards last Saturday for West Virginia State University. The freshman carried the all 14 times for 101 yards, doubling his season rushing total.
Carter entered the game with 101 yards rushing on 20 carries.
Fresh off back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances, Butler Community College’s Adarius Thomas rushed for 68 yards in a 10-7 victory over Fort Scott last Saturday.
Thomas, a Newton grad, has rushed for 514 yards to pair with two touchdowns on the season.
For the second week in a row, TJ Warren converted a first down on a fake punt while playing for Murray State. After rushing for a first down two weeks ago, Warren caught a 30-yard pass this past Saturday.
On defense, the former Rockdale County standout recorded four tackles and hit the quarterback once. On the season, Warren has recorded 38 tackles on defense.