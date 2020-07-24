The Georgia Batbusters, including three local middle-schoolers, won the 12-year-old division of the USSSA Softball National Championships in Gulf Shores, Ala.
The Batbusters went 8-1-1 against top competition in the tournament.
The locals on the team are Donee Morain (Young Americans Christian), Eva Davis (Indian Creek Middle) and Kaylee McDonald (Indian Creek Middle).
Other members of the championship team are Ebbie Simmons, Ryley Stiles, Tatum Stanford, Lylah Barnett, Shelby Smith, Shyan Spicer, Alyssa Peurifoy, Kylee Lawrence and Kayleigh Hester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.