Jay Cawthon has been named the new head football coach at Eastside High School, Newton County Schools announced Wednesday.
Cawthon has served as the Eagles’ interim head coach since the resignation of previous coach Troy Hoff, who was hired as the head football coach at Woodstock in Cherokee County.
“I am so humbled and honored to be the head coach here at Eastside,” Cawthon said. “This is a special place. I am just ready to get to work to build on the success we have had here. We have the best kids that just work. We have tremendous community support and an administration that is second-to-none.”
Cawthon has been Eastside’s offensive coordinator since 2005. He said he didn’t have to think twice about applying for the position because of his love for the school.
“My interest in the position was just because of the culture of the school here at Eastside and the culture of our program,” he said. “We have an awesome administration as well as great kids that work hard and do it the Eastside way.”
Already in tune to the needs of the football program, Cawthon said his goal is simple for the Eastside program, which has made the state playoffs the past five seasons. The 2020 and 2018 teams made the state quarterfinals.
“Be as good as we can on the field as well as off the field,” he said. “We always say around here control what you can control and everything will take care of itself.”
In addition his coaching duties, Cawthon has also served as a health and physical education teacher at Eastside since 2005. He previously taught and served as an assistant football coach at Central Gwinnett High School in Lawrenceville and Wheeler High School in Marietta. Cawthon earned his bachelor of science degree in health and physical education from the University of West Georgia in 1996.
“We are excited to announce that Jay Cawthon is the new head football coach at Eastside High School,” Eastside principal Jeff Cher said. “He possesses the passion and experience to continue the tradition of excellence that distinguishes our football program and school. This community is his home and he cares deeply about investing our players to see them succeed in the classroom and on the field.”
