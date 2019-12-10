LSU senior Ayana Mitchell became the 11th Tiger to record 800 or more rebounds in a career Saturday against Oklahoma.
Mitchell needed only one rebound in the contest to reach 800 and now finds herself only 12 rebounds away from cracking the Top 10 in LSU history for rebounds in a career.
Having recorded 304 rebounds last season and 237 in the year prior, Mitchell will have an opportunity to reach the Top 5 before her career is over at LSU. The former Salem standout will need 133 more rebounds this season to pass Ramona Dozier, who currently occupies the No. 5 spot with 934 career rebounds.
Mitchell will need 198 more rebounds this season to joined the 1,000-rebound club at LSU. Only four players in LSU history have reached 1,000 rebounds for a career. The senior has 18 more regular season games left before the start of the SEC Tournament in early March.