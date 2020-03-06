Redshirt senior Ayana Mitchell and junior Khayla Pointer were named to the All-SEC Second Team, while redshirt junior Faustine Aifuwa was selected to the SEC's All-Defensive Team, announced earlier this week.
For Mitchell, a forward and former standout at Salem, this is her second season in a row to earn accolades from the league's head coaches. Mitchell averaged 13.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game before having her season cut short on February 2 with a knee injury.
Her 67.9 field goal percentage still leads the league and ranks third in the nation. She posted nine double-doubles in 22 games played and became just the fifth LSU player to record 1,000 career points and 900 career rebounds.
Mitchell was recently named to the SEC Community Service Team and is one of 10 finalists for the Katrina McClain Award. This season she was also on watch lists for the John R. Wooden Award and the Naismith Trophy.
