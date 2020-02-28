BIRMINGHAM, ALA. -- In a continuing effort to recognize the accomplishments of student-athletes beyond the field of competition, the SEC once again highlighted a Community Service Team for women’s basketball for the 2019-20 season.
This marks the 22nd year for the SEC Community Service Team for women’s basketball as well as for men’s basketball. All league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, with at-large teams for men’s and women’s sports being chosen from 1999-2003. The SEC began this concept with a football Community Service Team in 1994.
Of the 14 players selected, Conyers’ own Ayana Mitchell, a former Salem standout, was named to the list representing LSU.
Mitchell continues to grow her involvement in the community, not only in Baton Rouge, but back home in Conyers, the statement said.
She has built a relationship with the Gardere Elementary School in Baton Rouge by volunteering in the classroom, at lunch, reading time and recess. She also volunteers with the youth at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church in Baton Rouge and is a motivational speaker at schools in several parishes around Baton Rouge.
On campus, Mitchell served as a counselor for the Pre-Scholars Academy, a 3-week program for 60 incoming LSU students, helping them get used to their new environment on campus.
With her team, Mitchell has participated in the annual BOOzar and Thanksgiving with the Tigers events and volunteering at the Knock Knock Children’s Museum and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.