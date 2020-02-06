The LSU women’s basketball team announced on Wednesday that standout forward Ayana Mitchell will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury during the Tigers’ win over Texas A&M last Sunday.
Mitchell was fighting for a rebound in the second quarter when the former Salem High School standout landed on her left leg, suffering the injury in the process. Mitchell needed a wheelchair to exit the court.
The fifth-year senior’s career comes to an end for Mitchell. Her 911 rebounds are the sixth-most rebounds in LSU history while her 1,275 career points ranked her No. 22 all-time. Her 59.5 career field goal percentage is third-best in school history.
Mitchell was an All-SEC performer and her 36 career double-doubles ranks among the most in LSU history.
Mitchell has been recognized this season as a Top 30 Senior CLASS Award candidate and on watch lists for the John R. Wooden Award, the Naismith Trophy, and the Katrina McClain Award. She was also inducted into the Salem Hall of Fame on Jan. 24, 2020.
"We are extremely sad with the loss of Ayana, but the legacy she has left for this program is unmeasurable," said LSU head coach Nikki Fargas. "Mitchell is the epitome of what it means to be a great leader, mentor, and friend. She represents LSU with the highest level of integrity and a passion of competitive greatness. We look forward to her recovery and the next chapter that awaits her."
Mitchell offered a statement after sustaining her injury.
"I just want to thank all of the fans for their thoughts and prayers during this time," said Mitchell. "I know God has a plan for me in all of this and my faith will keep me going."
