COVINGTON — M.J. Whitlock is a silent assassin.
The Newton guard was left open early and often Saturday afternoon by Pebblebrook and that proved to be costly.
Whitlock poured in a game-high 26 points that included six 3-pointers and the Rams ran away with a dominant 73-51 win to advance to the Class AAAAAAA state boys basketball quarterfinals for the second year in a row.
“His shooting has been up and down a little bit because he’s had a bigger load to carry,” Newton head coach Charlemagne Gibbons said of Whitlock. “He’s had to carry a lot. But when that load got a little bit lighter, I thought you saw that trigger look really good today.”
The Rams only got better as the game progressed.
After shooting a respectable 46 percent from the field in the first quarter, they went on to shoot 53 percent in the second and 63 percent in the third. Heading into the fourth quarter, they held a commanding 58-35 lead over the Falcons.
“This was the first time that you actually saw our basketball team this year,” Gibbons said. “You saw our complete basketball team with everybody healthy. I think you saw a group of guys that were completing each other. Our shooting woes have been on our shot selection all year. I thought today our shot selection was excellent. I thought guys passed up good shots to get great shots. If we get great shots, we can really shoot the basketball.”
Whitlock came out of the gates hot and knocked down four of his five shot attempts in the opening quarter. He led all scorers with nine points and the Rams led the Falcons 17-13 heading into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, the Rams were letting if fly from long range.
Stephon Castle opened up the quarter with a 3-pointer before stealing a pass and dishing it off to Whitlock for his second 3-pointer of the night. That extended the Rams lead to 23-15 early in the quarter.
Whitlock buried another 3-pointer assisted by Castle at the 5:22 mark to extend their lead to nine and Jakai Newton knocked down a long ball of his own to give the Rams their first double-digit lead of the night at 29-17.
The Rams led by as many as 14 points in the second quarter and went on to take a 13-point lead into the break, 38-25.
After burying five 3-pointers in the second quarter, the Rams knocked down four more in the third.
Whitlock drilled two more, as did Castle, and the Rams lead continued to grow. Whitlock’s fourth 3-pointer of the game extended their lead out to 21 points and the Falcons were all but finished at that point.
They finished the quarter shooting 7 of 11 from the field and were 4 of 5 from three-point range. The Rams took a 58-35 lead into the fourth and could all but smell a second-round victory.
The Falcons entered play with marquee wins against Grayson, Norcross and McEachern this season, but they struggled mightily to score against a stingy Newton defense.
“I thought we were able to win our matchups today,” Gibbons said of their defense. “We had the guys on the floor that we needed to and in the positions that we needed them in. So I was proud of that and I thought their defensive intensity was excellent.”
The Falcons' 22-point loss to the Rams Saturday afternoon was their worst loss of the season.
The Rams’ senior class was also able to avenge a loss to the Falcons last year, as well as two years ago when the Falcons eliminated them in the second round of the state playoffs.
“We were 0-3 against Pebblebrook coming into this game,” Gibbons said. “They beat us last year in their showcase event and in the playoffs two years ago pretty bad. Those guys remembered that in the locker room. There’s a lot of pride in that locker room. I thought you saw a prideful performance today.”
Castle joined Whitlock in double figures with 22 points while Newton finished his day with 10 points.
With the win, the Rams will travel to a familiar foe in Norcross, which defeated Osborne 72-60 Saturday night, at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Rams lost to the Blue Devils earlier this season 73-71 and were also eliminated last season by the Blue Devils in the semifinals.
