While the addition of a shot clock in basketball was big news from the Georgia High School Association’s Executive Committee meeting Tuesday, it also was a big day for changes in cross country and track and field.
Cross country saw one major adjustment — eliminating area meets and instead holding region competitions for Class AAAAAAA to A — while track and field was approved for widespread changes that had been suggested by coaches statewide.
Those track and field changes are as follows:
— Schools may enter three athletes in each of the 14 events at area and region qualifying track meets.
— The GHSA will adopt NFHS Rule 4-2-1 that individual athletes may compete in any four events, and also may be listed as one of eight participants on relays in track and field meets.
— Area and region schools are allowed only one track relay entry per relay with eight names listed at area and region qualifying track meets.
— Added the 3,200-meter relay to the list of track events.
— Phase in the 800-meter relay by the spring of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.