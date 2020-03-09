CONYERS -- Newton head coach Darrell Helm was worried his team might start off Monday night’s region opener at Rockdale County a little flat after more than a week off in between games.
Any doubt of that happening for the Rams was put to rest rather quickly after watching his team strike for three runs in the first, six runs in the second and 10 runs in the third to down the Bulldogs 19-4 with a mercy-rule victory.
After a double-digit home loss to Lakeside in late February, the Rams have since rattled off three consecutive wins and are 1-0 in Region 8-AAAAAAA play to start the season.
“It was a good game for us all around,” Helm said. “Hitting wise, our bats were staying alive. We had three runs in the first, but it really picked up in the second and third. Overall, we’re happy with the performance. I can’t complain.”
Sophomore left-hander Jevarra Martin earned the win on the mound for the Rams, tossing three innings of three-hit, four-run ball while striking out four. Only two of his four runs allowed on the night were earned.
“I think I did well, but like my coach said, I have to eliminate the walks,” said Martin, whose one blemish Monday night was his six walks. “Once I calmed down and got into a rhythm, (Rockdale) wasn’t touching it. I think that was the best.”
At the plate, the Rams were led by senior shortstop Israel Dixon’s four-hit night. Dixon was a home run away from the cycle and finished his night with a season-high five RBIs while also scoring four runs.
“It was great,” Helm said of Dixon’s night. “Izzy is one of the guys that we’ve been going to for a lot of leadership this year. Just having him come out and doing what he’s doing really just inspires the rest of the team to go out there and handle business.”
Justin Brown and Kaleel King each finished with two-hit performances. King drove in four runs, including a two-RBI single in the third inning.
Facing Rockdale County ace Ian Alonzo, the Bulldogs right-hander found himself in a hole after just two batters. Newton leadoff hitter Zion Ross led off the game with a five-pitch walk and took third just one pitch later on an error.
Dixon brought Ross home with a single to right to put the Rams out in front 1-0 and later came around to score on a wild pitch three batters later. Brody Landreau drove in the third run of the inning on a groundout to shortstop.
The Bulldogs flirted with a first-inning run after both Jabari Simmons and Kellen Walker were walked by Martin.
With one out, Martin struck out Alonzo on a pitch looking and ended the inning after getting Kimani Heath to fly out to right.
Leading Rockdale 3-0 heading into the second inning, Martin laced a one-out triple to center. A single off the bat of Ross scored two more Newton runs before Dixon doubled home the Rams’ leadoff hitter once again.
Already leading the Bulldogs 6-0, Brown doubled home Dixon just two pitches into his at-bat. King later capped the inning with a 2-RBI single to right to give Newton a commanding 9-0 lead.
Rockdale struck for a pair of runs in the bottom of the second, the first on a wild pitch from Martin that scored Marcus Payne and the second on an RBI single to right from Chandler Peters.
Martin walked Walker to load the bases with two outs before coming back to strike out Alonzo again, this time on a pitch swinging.
The Rams went on to chase Alonzo from the game just two batters into the third inning.
A Dixon triple drove in two more runs for the Rams with Kevin Letson in to pitch for the Bulldogs. Brown later singled home Dixon before Landreau singled home Brown to extend the Rams lead to 13-2.
Leading Rockdale 15-2, Dixon picked up his fifth RBI of the night on a single to left before the Rams tacked on three more runs in the inning.
Back out to pitch the third, Martin got two quick outs before a double to center off the bat of Letson scored Payne. The final run of the night was scored on an error at second base that allowed Letson to touch home safely.
The two cross-county rivals will resume their three-game series Wednesday night at Newton.
