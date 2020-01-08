LAWRENCEVILLE -- After hold leads against Archer at the end of the first three quarters, the Rockdale County girls basketball team found themselves headed to overtime tied at 48 after squandering a late lead.
In overtime, the Bulldogs nearly lost if not for a game-tying three-pointer from Lia Edwards to help send the game into double overtime tied at 54.
That’s when junior standout Shaquice May took matters into her own hands in the second overtime period by nailing two three-pointers and two clutch free throws to help secure a much-needed 63-60 win on the road for the Bulldogs.
May finished her night with a team-high 19 points while Edwards finished closely behind with a career-high 18 points. Fellow freshman Nylah Williams joined May and Edwards in double figures with 10 while freshman Madison Presha chipped in with nine.
Rockdale’s biggest challenge defensively came in attempting to slow down Archer standout junior Cazia Nelson, who proved to be the Tigers’ best player Tuesday night. The junior scored a game-high 25 points.
The Bulldogs were also forced to play without one of their defensive standouts, junior Alana Moore, who fouled out in the second half with six points to her name. Rockdale was out-scored 13-7 in the fourth quarter, sending the game into overtime.
Following Edward’s three-pointer in overtime, May scored all nine of the Bulldogs’ points in double overtime to help win the game.
The Bulldogs have now defeated Archer in back-to-back games dating back to last season.
