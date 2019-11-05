CONYERS — The Memorial Middle School girls flag football team wasn’t just satisfied with advancing to the Conyers Cup Championship game Monday night.
After stunning Davis Middle School 18-12 in the closing seconds earlier in the night, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, the Seminoles continued their run against No. 1 seed Edwards Middle School and took down the Patriots in a stunner, 7-6 to claim the inaugural Conyers Cup title.
“I’m proud of them,” Memorial head coach Xavier Mann said. “They worked hard. We made a lot of adjustments during the season. We came in as the No. 3 seed, but we knew we could beat any team that we played. We wanted to make history. We wanted to be the first team to win the Conyers Cup in flag football and we did that.”