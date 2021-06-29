Mercer head football coach Drew Cronic announced Tuesday the addition of former Heritage star Devron Harper for the upcoming 2021 season.
Harper, a wide receiver, joins the Bears after playing at Gardner-Webb for the 2019 season and the 2021 spring season. Harper will have three years of eligibility remaining.
During the spring 2021 season, Harper was second on the team with 16 receptions and 171 receiving yards. As a return specialist, Harper returned eight punts with two going for touchdowns. He had five kickoff returns and tallied 144 yards.
Following the spring season, Harper was named the Big South Special Teams Player of the Year and earned All-Big South honors at three different positions. He was a first team honoree as a punt returner and kick returner specialist and was a second team selection at receiver.
During his freshman season, Harper saw action in 12 games and was second on the team with 51 receptions and 653 yards and four touchdowns. His longest career reception came against Hampton on Oct. 12, 2019.
"We are very excited to have Devron join our program," Mercer wide receivers coach La'Donte Harris said. "He is one of the most electrifying players I have seen on the football field. He can do so many things on the field as a receiver and in the return game. I am so excited about his future at Mercer and can't wait to see him work this offseason getting prepared for this fall. The sky is the limit for Devron, and he is going to have every opportunity to achieve success on and off the field here at this great university."
