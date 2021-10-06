As a Detroit native, Salem offensive lineman Kristian Phillips has for many years visualized himself in a Michigan State uniform.
So when the 6-foot-6, 310-pound senior received an offer from the Spartans between his sophomore and junior seasons, it would only be a slight exaggeration to say he jumped right on it.
“I always wanted to go to Michigan State,” Phillips said during Salem’s bye week. “I’m from Michigan, so it made it a lot easier. There was no weight lifted off my shoulders then. It was just a sigh of relief that I could go to my dream school.”
With the possible exception of friends and family, nobody is happier to see Phillips get the opportunity to play at the next level than Salem head coach Jarrett Laws.
“He’s easily in the top five of all the kids I’ve coached,” said Jarrett Laws, now in his sixth season at the helm of the Seminoles. “The difference with him and other kids playing offensive line is I would call him a dancing bear because he was highly athletic; you could look at his legs and tell he was very flexible.
“And on top of everything else, he had a great spirit. When you look at kids and can tell which ones will be athletically inclined, a lot of bring an attitude with it that you have to chop down a little bit. Kris is one of the most humble kids I’ve ever been around.”
After playing only five games in a COVID-ravaged 2020 campaign, Salem (4-2, 2-1 in Region 5-AAA) is off to one of the best starts in school history, winning four of its first five games. And Phillips pronounced himself well pleased with his performance thus far this season.
“This is one of the best years I’ve had so far,” he said. “Last year, because of COVID I wasn’t really in shape because (so many games were) cancelled. I’m in the best shape of my high school career. I feel like I’ve been dominating so far against every opponent. This has been one of my best seasons.”
Laws, whose previous coaching stops included Mt. Zion-Jonesboro, Drew and Griffin, said that an earnest sit-down with Phillips during his sophomore season helped to get his mindset on the same page as his athletic gifts.
“I told him he was so physically gifted that it’s off the charts, but whenever you make your mind up to mentally catch up with your physical capabilities, you’ll be one of the best players to ever play at Salem,” said Laws, who early on tipped Spartans assistant coach Chris Kapilovic about Phillips. “And it took him a while to come into the reality of that being something he could grasp.”
Phillips, who also received offers from Arizona State and Delaware State before committing to Michigan State, remembers the conversation and Laws’ emphasis on forbearance.
“I was seeing people getting offers and I didn’t have an offer,” said Phillips. “I’d worked so hard and hadn’t been looked at and he told me to be patient and that this isn’t something you can rush through.”
“When he looked up as a ninth-grader, in 2018, we had a great team with 15 kids signing,” said Laws. “When Kris looked up and saw that everybody was gone, he found the weight of the world on his shoulders. And to his credit, he coupled that with looking at his ability to change the direction of his house. All of a sudden, the light came on and he became possessed with being the best.”
When asked what — in addition to his prowess at left tackle — Phillips brings to the table for Salem, Laws said, “leadership and intellect.”
“Kris had a couple of academic struggles in his freshman year,” said Laws. “Not that he couldn’t get the work done, but typically it takes some kids a while to adjust to the responsibilities of academic freedom. I sat down and talked with him and he looked at all the help he had around him — he was surrounded by people pointing him in the right direction.
“Now he walks around with a GPA above 3.0 and he expects nothing less. One of the things that separated him from a lot of other people was that academics were important to him, not just for qualifying, but he really wants to get his degree and do work with it.”
“Academics have been an up and down process,” said Phillips. “In the ninth grade, I wasn’t all books. I was new to the school and I just didn’t do anything. But from 10th grade on up, I’ve been doing excellent at school, making A's and B's. It was a bumpy start, but I’ve come to realize how important schoolwork is to get into college. So I began to take it seriously.”
In their eight-team region, the Seminoles stand a good chance at finishing in the top four and qualifying for the state playoffs for the eighth time in school history. The last four weeks of the season will be daunting, however as Salem faces Cedar Grove — ranked No. 1 in Class AAA — at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, to start the gauntlet.
“It definitely is a version of murder’s row,” Laws said of his team’s last four opponents, which also includes Greater Atlanta Christian, Westminster and Carver. “We needed a good start because we’re definitely hitting the hardest hump of the season.
“We needed this week off. We went into the Sandy Creek game (a 49-6 loss) and we were really quiet about a few injuries we had, and that’s a little tougher on us that most other teams because right now we’re carrying on 37 varsity players. So this week couldn’t have come at a better time for us to heal mentally and physically.”
“We don’t back down from anybody,” added Phillips.
With most of his high school experience behind him now, Phillips assented that no matter where life takes him, Salem will always be a special place.
“I’ve definitely enjoyed the experience,” he said. “Sometimes people say, ‘Salem this’ and ‘Salem that,’ but they haven’t really seen the inside. Salem is a really good school and I wouldn’t go anywhere else. I’m forever a Seminole and I love Salem.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.