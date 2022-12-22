FkgnMdmXkAcYjSW.jpeg

Michigan State signed Newton grad Keyshawn Blackstock on Wednesday.

 Special Photo

Former Newton Rams standout Keyshawn Blackstock, one of the nation’s top junior college recruits, signed with the Michigan State University football program Wednesday.

Transfer Dre Butler joined Blackstock in the Spartans’ signing class, giving MSU a pair of former Newton stars.

