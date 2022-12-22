...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY
NIGHT TO NOON EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to noon EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to rapidly
begin failing behind an arctic front on Friday. Temperatures
will fall into the teens and 20s along the Interstate 20 and
Interstate 85 corridors before noon. Further south,
temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 30s through
the early afternoon. Lows in the teens expected Saturday
morning. In addition, windy conditions are anticipated with
northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts of 30 to
40 mph likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Michigan State signed Newton grad Keyshawn Blackstock on Wednesday.
Former Newton Rams standout Keyshawn Blackstock, one of the nation’s top junior college recruits, signed with the Michigan State University football program Wednesday.
Transfer Dre Butler joined Blackstock in the Spartans’ signing class, giving MSU a pair of former Newton stars.
The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Blackstock is the No. 7 player nationally, as well as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman, in the 247Sports JUCO Rankings. He earned close to 50 offers before choosing the Spartans.
Blackstock played the past two seasons at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. He joins an offensive line group at Michigan State that also features Salem grad Kristian Phillips.
Butler signed with Michigan State as a sixth-year transfer from Liberty, where he played in 13 games this season. He originally signed in 2018 with Chattanooga and spent the 2019 season at Independence Community College in Kansas. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons at Auburn, where he had 20 tackles in 13 career games.
Two more Newton grads, defensive lineman Tahjae Mullix and cornerback Diondre Glover, signed as transfers on Wednesday. Mullix, who signed with Western Carolina, spent the 2022 season at Western Illinois. Glover is going to Gardner-Webb after playing previously at Central Missouri.