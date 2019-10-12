COVINGTON -- Two hot teams came to battle at Sharp Stadium on Friday night.
The Woodward Academy War Eagles came into the game undefeated at 5-0, while the Eastside Eagles were riding a three-game winning streak.
At the end of the night, one Eagles' streak had to end, and unfortunately for the hosts, it was Eastside that took the loss 49-7.
“We didn’t execute real well,” Eastside head coach Troy Hoff said. “We put ourselves in some bad positions, but our kids played hard.”
The War Eagles came out swinging on the first play of the game with a 76-yard post route to Ambe Caldwell. On the ensuing play, running back Damari Alston ran in from four yards out to put Woodward Academy on the board first.
Noah Cook and the Eastside offense responded on their next drive with a 13-play drive that ended in a 33-yard touchdown catch by Dallas Johnson.
Cook was calm and collected on the first drive, only throwing one incomplete pass while continuing to find the open man.
From then on, however, Woodward Academy imposed their will on the Eagles and didn’t look back.
Woodward Academy quarterback Mike Wright didn’t miss a beat in the first half, using his arms and his legs to make plays for the War Eagles.
On their second offensive drive, the War Eagles had three crucial penalties that knocked them out of scoring range. On a third-and-23 play, Wright found a way to make ends meet and slung a 33-yard touchdown pass near the right pylon to Hunter Sellers to put them up 14-7.
There’s a reason Mike is going to UCF,” Hoff said. “He stresses your defense because he can run and throw, and what makes him really dangerous are the threats they have outside.”
For the rest of the half, Eastside never got back in the red zone and were held to only two first downs.
Cook was constantly facing pressure, the run game was stuffed, and there were many dropped passes from the Eagle receivers. Cook’s favorite receiver Jeff Haynes was out this game, and the flow of the offense took a hit because of it.
They’re a really good football team,” Hoff said. “They have a lot of team speed, they play physical, and once they got on us and put us in long situations, they were able to bring pressure. We have to do a better job at getting manageable downs and moving the chains.”
For Woodward Academy didn’t kick a single punt and scored on each of their offensive possessions. The Eagles had a hard time containing Wright in the ground game, with each one of his runs going for a big gain.
After a 33-yard run, he found his favorite target of the night in Ambe Caldwell for a seven-yard score, his first of two touchdown catches.
On their next offensive drive, it only took four plays to get the War Eagles on the board again. An eight-yard run from Wright, plus three consecutive passes to Caldwell including a six-yard touchdown catch, put Woodward Academy up 28-7.
Eastside’s defense continued to struggle through the second quarter, but this time with penalties.
Two holding calls took the War Eagles from Eastside’s 36 yard-line to inside the five-yard line. That’s when Alan Wright caught a five-yard pass in the back of the end zone to put Woodward Academy up 35-7 at the half.
The second half was not a good one for Cook as he threw two interceptions in back-to-back drives. The War Eagles made sure to capitalize off the second turnover with Wright running it in for a two-yard score.
The War Eagles put the finishing touches on the game to remain undefeated with a 13-yard score from Damari Alston.
WOODWARD 49, EASTSIDE 7
Woodward 14 21 7 7 -- 49
Eastside 7 0 0 0 -- 7
FIRST QUARTER
Woodward: Errington Truesdell 4 run (James Mayfield kick)
Eastside: Dallas Johnson 33 pass from Noah Cook (Ezra King kick) 5:47
Woodward: Hunter Sellers 33-yard catch (Mayfield kick), 0:00
SECOND QUARTER
Woodward: Ambe Caldwell 7-yard catch (Mayfield kick) 6:40
Woodward: Caldwell 6-yard catch (Mayfield kick) 4:29
Woodward: Alan Wright 5-yard catch (Mayfield kick) 1:17
THIRD QUARTER
Woodward: Mike Wright 2 run (Mayfield kick) 2:49
FOURTH QUARTER
Woodward: Damari Alston 13 run (Mayfield kick) 6:44