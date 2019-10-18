CONYERS — Opportunities to score for the Heritage offense were not hard to come by Friday night at home against Evans.
The Patriots marched into Knights territory on seven separate occasions, but were held to only one touchdown on their opening possession of the game. The missed opportunities proved costly for the Patriots, who after surrounding a fourth-quarter lead, went on to lose 14-13 to the Knights.
With the loss, the Patriots fall to 1-1 in Region 3-AAAAAA play while the Knights stay perfect at 2-0.
The Patriots finished the game with 231 yards of total offense and held the Knights to just 160 yards including only 21 yards passing on three completions.
"We're going to have to be more disciplined," Heritage head coach Corey Johnson said. "We got the ball onto their side of the field and started having mental letdowns. There were a few times where we ended up losing more yards then we gained. We can't do that in order to be a successful team."
For a Heritage offense that has struggled to move the ball at times this season, the Patriots showed no weaknesses on its opening possession of the game and quickly marched into Evans territory on three consecutive run plays.
With McBride rushing the ball out of the backfield for the Patriots to begin the game, the junior was removed for starting quarterback Derrick Thomas, who faced a third-and-7 from the Evans 39-yard line. After rolling to his right, Thomas tossed to a wide-open Caleb Clements, who after picking up a first down, made several jukes before getting stopped at the 1-yard line.
Clements’ crafty 38-yard catch-and-run from Thomas was all the Patriots needed to punch the ball into the end zone two plays later on a McBride 1-yard keeper, giving the hosts an early 7-0 lead with 6:17 remaining in the first quarter.
The Knights appeared to be headed to a quick score of their own after rushing the ball 27 yards on the first play from scrimmage. Facing a short third-and-3 from the Heritage 35-yard line, the Patriots recorded a sack. The Knights elected to go for it on fourth-and-9 and were quickly shut down thanks to a McBride sack.
A quick three-and-out from Thomas and the Patriots gave the ball back to the Knights with great field possession, but again, the Knights failed to convert on fourth down. This time, it was a McBride quarterback pressure on fourth-and-10 from the 27-yard line.
The Patriots made it as far as the Evans 41-yard line following a 31-yard scamper from Thomas, but were eventually stopped on third-and-13. Punting from the Evans 44-yard line, a Knights muffed punt at the 5-yard line was scooped up by Zekaryah Rountree in the end zone for a Patriots touchdown.
A blocked extra point, however, kept the Patriots lead at 13-0 with 11:39 remaining in the second quarter.
Trailing by two scores, the Knights used their longest drive of the first half to march as far as the Heritage 30-yard line before hitting a road block. A holding call against the Knights later forced a punt on fourth-and-18, but were bailed out on the kick thanks to a targeting call against the Patriots.
The automatic first down gave the Knights new life at the Heritage 24-yard line, but they were unable to find the end zone. Facing a fourth-and-1, the Knights were stuffed at the line of scrimmage for their third turnover of the half.
Great play by the Heritage defense, however, did not spark the Patriots offense, who three plays later, turned the ball over themselves. A Thomas scramble on third-and-12 led to a big hit and a fumble, recovered by the Knights at the 18-yard line.
On the first play from scrimmage, the Knights handed off to Lleyton Lackey, who raced down the left sidelines and scored. A successful 2-point conversion cut the Heritage lead to 13-8 with 4:05 remaining in the half.
With Miles Young in at quarterback for the Patriots following Thomas’s big hit, the junior converted the Patriots’ longest pass play of half since Clements’ catch, a 19-yard completion on third-and-19. Young moved up in the pocket before connecting with a diving Adrian Maddox right at the line to gain.
Following a defensive pass interference in the end zone on the very next play, the Patriots set up shop at the Evans 11-yard line with 1:25 remaining, but came away without points before the half.
The Patriots defense forced its fourth turnover of the game on the Knights’ opening possession of the third quarter when Omari Austin recovered a fumble at their own 28-yard line.
The Knights defense followed with a turnover of its own, a failed fourth down conversion from the Patriots, but once again, were swarmed by Heritage’s defensive line on their ensuing possession.
With Thomas back in the game at quarterback for the Patriots, he found running back Jan’i Belcher on a 34-yard passing play on third-and-8 to move into Evans territory. On the first play to start the fourth quarter facing a third-and-8, Thomas was chased back. Instead of taking the sack, he elected to throw and was intercepted by Evans defensive back Caleb Fleming, who returned it untouched for a touchdown.
A failed 2-point conversion gave Evans a 14-13 lead with 11:42 remaining in the game.
Trailing for the first time on the night, Thomas was pulled for Young, but the Patriots were quickly forced to punt after failing to convert a first down.
Looking to pin the Knights deep inside their own territory, Heritage punter Acha Mbanwei did just that with a booming punt that was marked down at the Evans 4-yard line.
A quick three-and-out from Evans gave Young and the Patriots offense its best starting field possession of the night at the Knights 31-yard line with 7:18 remaining in the game.
After earning one first down on the ground, the Patriots lined up for a 35-yard field goal with 4:34 remaining, but the kick sailed wide left to keep the Knights out in front by one point.
With a chance to run out the clock, the Patriots defense forced a stop on third-and-4 and called a quick time out prior to a punt with 2:35 remaining.
"They're grimy," Johnson said of his defense. "That's what good teams do. They lean on each other. Right now, it's our opportunity as a defense to hold teams low."
Starting from the Evans 39-yard line with 42 seconds remaining in the game, Young was intercepted on the first play from scrimmage, ending the game with a victory for the Knights.
Despite the disappointing loss, Johnson remained positive knowing their chances of making the playoffs remain very much in play with three games remaining.
"We're all very equal," Johnson said of the region. "We're pretty much mirror images of each other. You look at a Greenbrier that beat Grovetown tonight. We just have to bring our A game."