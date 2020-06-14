The Missouri Valley College men’s basketball program landed a pair of recruits from Alcovy over the weekend.
Teammates Dylan Driver and Oliver Gerard, both 2020 Alcovy grads, signed with the NAIA school, located in Marshall, Mo.
The 6-foot-4 Driver and the 6-3 Gerard were the Tigers’ top two scorers in 2019-20, and both earned first-team honors in Region 3-AAAAAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.