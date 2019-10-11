COVINGTON --- Alcovy’s first and only lead of the night came with just under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when sophomore quarterback MJ Stroud called his own number and scored from seven yards out.
Fortunately for the Tigers, the score gave the hosts a 28-21 advantage with 1:55 remaining, a lead they did not surrender, handing Alcovy its first region win since 2015 and its first since joining Region 3-AAAAAA three seasons ago.
Stroud’s team-high 112 yards rushing and three scores was the difference for the Tigers, who were out-gained by the Warriors in total yards, 271-165. 14 of the Tigers’ 28 points were scored off Warrior turnovers, however, including their game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter.
First-year Alcovy head coach Jason Dukes received an ice bath from his players in the closing seconds after helping lead the Tigers to a 1-0 record in region play.
“I told the guys at the beginning of the game, if they think this game is going to be won or lost in five minutes, they’ve got another thing coming,” Dukes said. “It was going to be a 48-minute fight. I didn’t know how literal that was going to be, but it was a literal 48-minute fight. The kids hung in and they battled all night.”
Third down defense was a struggle in the first half for the Tigers. On the Warriors’ opening possession of the game, it was a 50-yard catch-and-run from Kori Bryant to AJ Hasan on third-and-9 that gave Grovetown an early 7-0 advantage with 7:57 left in the first.
The Warriors converted a third-and-11 on a 20-yard passing play from Bryant to Kirk Smith just three plays prior to set up the score.
With Grovetown back out on offense for its second drive of the night, Bryant converted a third consecutive third down for the Warriors, this time with his feet.
In desperate need of a break, the Tigers got one just two plays later when Alcovy defensive back JaQuez Snell intercepted Bryant before returning the ball down to the Grovetown 10.
Facing a second-and-goal from the Warrior 8-yard line, Stroud knotted the game at 7-all on a keeper to his right with 2:06 remaining in the first quarter.
“They experienced some adversity very early in the game,” Dukes said. “They just kept throwing punches and finally we got some things to go our way.”
The Warriors found themselves staring down another long third down on their ensuing possession, but once again, the Warriors converted it on a 21-yard completion from Bryant to Hasan.
Looking to start the game a perfect 5-for-5 on third down, Bryant and the Warriors finally succumbed to the Tiger defense and were forced to punt.
Back out on offense, Stroud and the Tigers failed to move the chains and quickly punted back to the Warriors. This time, Grovetown didn’t need a third down conversion to find the end zone for the second time in the game.
A quiet Latrell Walker, who had been held to just seven yards on his first six carries, broke out in a big way for the Warriors on the possession and carried the ball three times for 38 yards including a 31-yard scamper.
Jose Taylor capped off the drive with a 3-yard score to give the Warriors a 14-7 lead with 7:14 remaining in the first half.
With only one first down to the Tigers’ name, the hosts found new life with the legs of Stroud. Not originally expecting to rely on the legs of Stroud to start the game, the sophomore continued to call his own number on the Tigers’ ensuing possession and marched them down to the Warrior 34.
Facing a third-and-long, Stroud completed only his third pass of the game to Andrae Robinson, who caught a screen pass before racing down the sidelines for a first down.
After stepping out at the six-yard line, it was Tra Perry who scored for the Tigers, tying the game up at 14-all heading into halftime.
Called for five penalties in the first half, none were as costly as the one charged to the Alcovy offensive line on the first play to start the third quarter. A holding penalty on the Tigers negated a 59-yard run from Robinson, who was tackled at the Warrior 5-yard line.
Instead, the Tigers were later forced to punt, which helped set up the Warriors’ third go-ahead touchdown of the night.
A methodical 10-play, 65-yard drive by the Warriors ended with Taylor diving into the end zone for his second score of the night, giving Grovetown a 21-14 lead with 3:33 remaining in the third quarter.
The Tigers were charged with their seventh penalty of the night on the drive, a roughing the passer call on third-and-7 from the 9-yard line.
On Alcovy’s first possession to start the fourth quarter, it was the feet of Stroud that once again sparked a drive for the Tigers. The sophomore rumbled 34 yards on the first play from scrimmage and later scored on a 1-yard sneak to knot the game at 21-all with 9:27 remaining.
With seven penalties of their own, a 23-yard holding penalty went against the Warriors on their ensuing possession, setting on a second-and-33 from their own 20-yard line.
Looking to gain yardage back, a pitch play was fumbled by the Warriors. With no Warrior close enough to scoop it up, it was Alcovy’s Anthony Little who was Johnny-on-the-spot. The senior swooped in and recovered the fumble to give Stroud and the offense the ball back with 4:12 remaining in the game.
“When I saw that ball, I knew what time it was,” Little said. “I had to do it for the team. The game plan was to stop the run. We really weren’t worried about the pass because our guys were on that. So all we had to do was stay on the run.”
Stroud’s next carry, a 10-yard gain on second-and-12, put the sophomore over the 100-yard mark for the game. Facing a second-and-goal from the 7-yard line, Stroud scored again to put the Tigers in the lead for the first time on the night.
“It was a quarterback keeper,” Stroud said of his game-winning play. “I knew I had to score. I made the linebacker miss and I got into the end zone. It felt great.”
With the Alcovy defense looking to make one final stop on the night, the Tigers did just that with a fourth down stop with 20 seconds remaining.
The Tigers held the Warriors scoreless in the final 12 minutes and made the plays when they mattered the most, Dukes said.
“Our defense came up with great stops when we needed it,” Dukes said. “I’m extremely pleased in their effort. Our coaches did a very good job. I have to give them credit for going out there and preparing them for what they were going to see. There was nothing that we saw that we were surprised. They just had the belief that if they kept doing what they were supposed to be doing, that a couple of them were going to connect.”
Sitting at 1-0 in region play, the Tigers will now gear up for a trip to undefeated Lakeside-Evans next Friday night.
“It’s huge,” Dukes said of the victory. “Against a very good football team in Grovetown. I’m from Augusta, so it’s a good feeling to beat the hometown team. We’re going to enjoy this one for about 48 hours and get prepared for the next one.”
Walker finished with a game-high 119 yards rushing for the Warriors while Bryant completed 10 of 21 for 152 yards and one touchdown.
ALCOVY 28, GROVETOWN 21
Grovetown 7 7 7 0 -- 21
Alcovy 7 7 0 14 -- 28
FIRST QUARTER
Grovetown: AJ Hasan 50 pass from Kori Bryant (kick), 7:57
Alcovy: MJ Stroud 8 run (Braxton Crawford kick), 2:06
SECOND QUARTER
Grovetown: Jose Taylor 3 run (kick), 7:14
Alcovy: Tra Perry 6 run (Crawford kick), 2:41
THIRD QUARTER
Grovetown: Taylor 2 run (kick), 3:33
FOURTH QUARTER
Alcovy: Stroud 1 run (Crawford kick), 9:27
Alcovy: Stroud 7 run (Crawford kick), 1:55
TEAM STATISTICS
AHS GHS
First downs 13 15
Rushes-yards 29-133 35-119
Passing yards 32 152
Att.-Comp.-INT 4-12-0 10-21-1
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 9-88 9-81