When Eastside High School’s softball players left the school Friday for a game against the Morgan County Bulldogs, they had no idea that the Newton County School System would decide to halt all extracurricular activities due to the coronavirus pandemic later that night.
When Morgan County head softball coach Jason McBay heard the news during the Bulldogs’ first game of the night against Hart County, he and assistant athletic director Anne Stamps decided to hold an impromptu Senior Night for the two Eastside seniors before what could be their final high school game.
Newton has put a hold on high school sports, while neighboring Rockdale County has pushed all fall sports in 2021.
“Once we realized that sports were indeed postponed for their county, (Coach Stamps) pitched the idea of getting some balloons and flowers and honoring their seniors," McBay said. "At that point, it was a no-brainer. During the Hart County and Eastside game, Coach Stamps ran and got the flowers and balloons."
Right before the final game of the night, the two seniors were surprised and honored with lots of “Senior Night” festivities including flowers, balloons, announcements and more.
“Hopefully, they were able to recollect on all the moments they’ve experienced, the memories they’ve made, and the relationships that have been strengthened through sports,” McBay said. “I’m sure we kind of put them on the spot, but overall I wish we could have done more.”
For McBay, this type of kind gesture was nothing more than the Morgan County way.
“For the community, it’s the spirit of giving and love that led my family to Madison five years ago," he said. "It’s what folks call around here the OneMorgan spirit. It was cool to expand that OneMorgan-ness to our neighbors from Newton. We need to stick together, even if we are opponents. At the end of the day we are all humans that need to extend grace, think of others and focus on the blessings we have in life.”
Ultimately, McBay was just happy that he could make what was possibly those two seniors’ final game a little bit brighter.
“I’m so glad that Coach Stamps alerted me and came up with the idea. It was great that we had the opportunity to carry out the gesture,” he said. “I would say to our Eastside opponents that while this decision stinks and robs them of many opportunities and quite likely a deep playoff run, I was reminded last night of the Bible verse Isaiah 40:31 (because of their mascot) — ‘But those who trust in the LORD will find new strength. They will soar high on wings like eagles. They will run and not grow weary. They will walk and not faint.’”
