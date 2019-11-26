Murray State's TJ Warren

Murray State’s TJ Warren signals after recording a safety — the Racers’ first since 2011.

 Dave Winder - Murray State Athletics

Murray State senior defensive back TJ Warren was one of three Racers named to an Ohio Valley All-Conference team Tuesday afternoon, the first time in his collegiate career.

Warren was named to the OVC second team on defense after finishing his senior season with 69 tackles, shattering his previous career-high at Murray State which stood at 28 last season.

The senior also added three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two safeties to his 2019 resume.

The former Rockdale County standout’s two safeties for the Racers set a new single-season school record for Murray State. A pivotal player on special teams for the Racers, Warren also converted two first downs on fake punt attempts. He caught a 30-yard pass and matched that with a 30-yard rush.

