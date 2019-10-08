Senior defensive back T.J. Warren has been named as the Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week for week 6 of the 2019 season, the league office announced Sunday.
TJ Warren, a former Rockdale County standout, had a career-type day Saturday in the win over Eastern Illinois, as he recorded a safety, five tackles and 2.0 tackles-for-loss for a total of eight yards.
Warren recorded the first safety for Murray State since 2011 when he tackled a Panther receiver in the end zone for the two points and a seven-yard loss. In addition, the senior called a fake punt from the field in the fourth quarter on fourth-and-nine from his own 34-yard line and rushed for 30 yards giving the Racers a first down on a drive that resulted in a touchdown.
Warren's honor Sunday gives the Racers two Defensive Player of the Week this season and four overall weekly accolades. Nigel Walton and DaQuon Green were named as Defensive Player and Newcomer of the Week on Sept. 8, while Ty Terrell earned Specialist honors on Sept. 22.