GRIFFIN -- Fresh off his career-high 32-point performance Monday afternoon in the first round of the Spalding High School Thanksgiving Tournament, Eastside junior Myles Rice did his best to raise his level of play against Alabama’s Central High School in Round 2.
While Rice wasn’t quite able to break his record of 32 points, the Eastside standout upped his field goals from 10 to 13 against the Red Devils and dropped in 28 points to help lead the way in a 15-point win, 64-49 Tuesday.
Heading into halftime with just 22 points offensively - including 10 from Rice - the Eagles exploded for 28 in the third quarter. Rice scored 10 more points in the third to up his total to 20 for the game and received some help from teammate Jaylen Woods, who scored nine of his 13 points in quarter.
Rice scored his final eight points in the fourth on three more field goals and a pair of free throws to help close out a 42-point second half for the Eagles.
Ladaarian Adams finished with 10 points to join Woods and Rice in double figures.
With the win, the Eagles (4-1) will tangle with host Spalding Wednesday afternoon in the tournament’s championship game at 3:30. Spalding defeated Luella 71-69 in double overtime Tuesday night to advance to the finals.
In five games, Rice is averaging 23.6 points, the most of any player in the NewRock area.