COVINGTON -- Clinging to a one-point lead with 59 seconds remaining, Eastside’s Myles Rice took matters into his own hands and fired off a three-pointer from the right wing.
Looking to give his No. 4 ranked Eagles a two-possession lead at home against No. 3 ranked North Clayton - who entered the game without a loss on the season - the junior delivered and buried the shot to give the hosts a four-point lead and later a nine-point victory, 80-71 after closing out the final seconds.
“Those are shots that I practice, so I was confident in taking it,” Rice said. “We were excited all week. We were ready for (North Clayton). We knew that they were going to come in with some fire power and ready to come and beat us. We just withstood all of the runs that they had and pulled it out.”
The junior guard finished his night with a team-high 34 points, 16 of which were scored in the fourth quarter. Head coach Michael Gerald knew the Eagles’ leading scorer would come through when it mattered the most.
“He was huge,” Gerald said. “He just has that desire to do whatever it takes to win. Whatever we need, whether it’s rebounds, a steal, an assist or hitting a big shot, he’s that guy.”
Some say they want to be in that position, but when it come to that point where they have to make some of those plays and decisions, some of them don’t deal with that well. Myles does. He was ready for the challenge tonight.”
Eastside (7-1) took a 44-40 lead into halftime after an explosive second quarter from both teams. The host Eagles scored 31 second-quarter points and shot 14 of 15 from the free throw line in the period. Sophomore standout Chauncey Wiggins scored six of his eight points in the second quarter while Rice scored seven.
The hosts were unable to pull away from North Clayton, however, due in large part to the hot shooting of senior Jermaine Lattimore, who scored 25 of his game-high 41 points in the first half.
North Clayton held a one-point advantage on three different occasions in the third quarter, two of which were the result of Lattimore go-ahead shots. The senior’s fourth made three-pointer of the night gave North Clayton a 53-52 lead, but later trailed by one point to Eastside 56-55 heading into the fourth.
Eastside never trailed in the fourth quarter but found themselves in a 66-66 tie with 3:09 remaining after another Lattimore three-pointer. Rice answered back with a layup to give the hosts a slim lead and later increased it to four points, 75-71 when Rice nailed a three-pointer from the wing.
North Clayton failed to score in the final 1:22 of play and was handed their first loss of the season as a result.
In a game that featured many fouls between the two teams, Eastside attempted 45 free throws on the night and made 35. Rice went to the line 20 times and made 16. North Clayton attempted 26 free throws on the night and made 23.
The Eagles will now gear up for an afternoon showdown with Alcovy Saturday at 4:30.