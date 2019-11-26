GRIFFIN -- Behind a career-high 32 points from junior guard Myles Rice, Eastside raced past New Creation Chrsitian Academy 87-36 Monday afternoon at the Spalding High School Thanksgiving Classic.
Rice scored 16 of his 32 points in the first quarter alone. Sophomore Chauncey Wiggins finished his day with 17 points while Ladarian Adams scored 12 - all coming in the fourth quarter.
Both Jayce Douglas and Jaylen Johnson chipped in with seven points in the victory.
The Eagles will return to Spalding for the second round of the tournament on Tuesday.