New Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith spoke with the media this week on a number of topics, though the status of star wide receiver Julio Jones was the biggest subject of the discussion.
Atlanta continues to field trade offers for Jones, who reportedly requested a trade earlier this year.
Here's a sampling of what Smith had to say as Atlanta's OTAs got underway in Flowery Branch.
On whether he has talked to WR Julio Jones:
“Like any private conversation I have with our players, it’s going to remain private on my end. I’m not going to sit here and comment on any potential roster moves we may or may not make.”
On whether he has any comment on WR Julio Jones’ statement on Monday (Jones told FS1's Shannon Sharpe, "I'm outta there," regarding Atlanta):
“We encourage our players to speak for themselves. So, I’m not going to comment. It doesn’t change anything for us. We understand what our plan is moving forward and like I said we have multiple private conversations with our players. Those conversations are going to remain private on my end.”
On whether he thinks the situation with WR Julio Jones is fixable:
“Just like I [said earlier], we have multiple private conversations with our players that will remain private. I’m not going to publicly comment on any potential roster moves. Terry and I talk multiple times a day about the roster. That’s pretty common. People talk all the time — other teams and general managers — that’s kind of how business is done, but I’m not going to comment publicly on any potential moves.”
On whether WR Julio Jones is a part of the plan moving forward:
“Any time you’re in this business, you’re going to have multiple plans. We understand what our cap situation is. We have multiple plans for when we get to training camp how we’re going to get under it.”
On the wide receiver position in general with or without WR Julio Jones and the signing of WR Tajae Sharpe:
“We’ve been very active making transactions with our roster. Any move we do is to get the best 90 guys as we can get into camp and create competition around here. That’s what all of those roster moves — it’s been that way since Terry and I got here.”
On the wide receiver group if WR Julio Jones is unavailable moving forward:
“We’ve got so much appreciation and respect for what Julio Jones has done here for this franchise and what he’s been to the city, but like I said earlier, we have conversations about our roster all the time. There are things that happen that you have to have contingency plans. There are so many things that happen during the NFL season whether you’re dealing with transactions, you’re dealing with injuries. You have to have multiple plans to go play a 17-game season, and we’re trying to get the best guys on this roster so that we have a great competition going into camp.”
On the format and goals of OTAs beginning (Tuesday):
“We have the majority of our guys here. We’re excited. This is the first team meeting that I’ve had in person. These guys are excited to get out onto the field and get to work. As we get into the offseason, it’s a voluntary offseason program. It’s all about teaching and development. We’re excited as we build this thing going forward. Our objective is to be in the best shape we can be getting into training camp. We understand that it’s a long process, but we’re excited about the first day of OTAs.”
On his impression of WR Russell Gage and WR Calvin Ridley:
“We’re excited about Russell and Calvin. Excited about what they did last year and what the potential is moving forward, but like I said, the more competition we can get at every spot, the better off we’re going to be in the long run.”
On whether WR Julio Jones has been sent a playbook:
“Everybody that’s on this roster, everything has been communicated to them. Every team that I’ve been a part of we have multiple ways to communicate. There’s nothing really there. With all 90 guys are on our roster, they know that they get communicated to.”
On defining a successful OTA:
“We’re on the teach and develop stage right here. So, we’re trying to put our systems in here. It’s just the next step. We’ve been meeting virtually. Our objective is to go out there and assess and see where we’re at mentally and check our alignments and our assignments as we build this thing. It’s a building phase as we try to get these guys ready to go for training camp.”
On his message to the team during the in-person team meeting:
“Well we had our first in-person [meeting] today. We were still virtual yesterday. Today will be our first OTA. Message has been pretty clear as we’re trying to build this. Really the message to the team is what our objective is. So, when you go out in OTAs, we’re not really concerned about the 31 other teams. Our players know exactly what to expect out there. Like I said, this is a teach and develop stage for us and these guys are excited. We have the majority of our guys here. They’re excited and we’ll always coach the guys that show up.”
On whether he’s confident WR Calvin Ridley can be a leader in the wide receiver room:
“Leadership comes in all shapes and sizes. I don’t sit here and try to get these guys to be cookie-cutter and say, ‘Hey, you have to act a certain way.’ We like for these guys to be themselves. Guys are going to lead in their own ways. Usually the more productive guys, guys gravitate towards. We’re excited about Calvin and the potential that he brings to our football team this season.”
