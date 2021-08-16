A new era at Rockdale County has begun.
Following the sudden passing of Bulldogs head coach Jamie Baldwin last summer, the Bulldogs played out the shortened 2020 season before hiring Lee Hannah to lead the program.
In what many expected to be a long rebuilding process following a max exodus last fall after the county’s strict COVID-19 policy led to the Bulldogs only playing a five-game schedule, Hannah doesn’t see it that way.
In fact, Hannah believes that getting the Rockdale football program back on track — something Baldwin had been doing up until his passing — will be a rather quick one.
“Everyone has told me that it’s going to take a couple of years,” Hannah said. “I don’t think like that. From Day 1, I’ve preached about the playoffs. Every year, that’s my goal. These kids have the talent. They just need to be coached up and guided in the right direction.”
The Bulldogs’ roster has been fully rebuilt. Not a single offensive starter from the 2019 season will don the red and black in 2021.
Junior D.J. McGuire has been tabbed the Bulldogs starting quarterback for the upcoming season. McGuire is a converted wide receiver, but Hannah sees a lot of potential in his signal caller.
“He’s an athlete that hasn’t played the quarterback position, but he’s falling in love with it,” Hannah said. “He’s just a phenomenal athlete and he makes plays. He’s had a great summer and has been special ever since I got here. He makes things happen with his arm and his feet.”
At running back, the Bulldogs will turn to several players to carry the ball, including Kaleb Baldwin, the son of former head coach Jamie Baldwin. Jordan Burns, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound sophomore, is another player Hannah is expecting big things out of.
“It’s by committee,” Hannah said of the running back position. “Whoever lines up back there and takes the handoff, we’re good. We’re going to hang our hat on the offensive line anyway, so anybody who takes the handoff is going to be the special person that night.”
The Bulldogs will sport two seniors on the offensive line in Malcolm Snell and Keshon Capleton. Kyle Hubbard and Justin Opoku are two others expected to start on the offensive line in 2021.
“We’re young, but we’ve got a chance to be special up front,” Hannah said.
At wide receiver, A.J. Hardge is expected to be the Bulldogs go-to playmaker. Hardge was an All-Region selection in 2020 after spending time at both wide receiver and running back.
In 2021, Hannah will use Hardge solely as a wide receiver, along with Najiib Anderson, Jeremiah Kendrick, Jeremiah Turner and Keaton Sanders.
On defense, Baldwin returns as only one of three seniors. He will return to his starting linebacker position and will play beside T.J. Smith and Jordan Foster.
The defensive line will feature Burns, Chance Johnson, Tyreik Willoughby and Jayden Robinson. It’s an inexperienced group, but one Hannah has a lot of confidence in.
“We only have three seniors on defense,” Hannah said. “Two linebackers and a defensive lineman. It’s been good, but at the same time, it’s been a growing process because we’re doing things that haven’t been stressed in the past. It’s been a learning experience.”
After taking over a program with its lowest numbers in years, Hannah feels good about where his team is at heading into the season.
“We ended the season last year with 29 kids,” Hannah said. “We’ve had roughly 50-plus kids working out consistently over the summer, which has been good. Everyone has been asking me what we should expect to see at the first game and my thing is just to look like a team again. That’s the biggest thing.”
The Bulldogs will open up the season Friday with a home matchup with Arabia Mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.