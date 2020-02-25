CUMMING -- For the first time in almost four years, Heritage baseball found itself on the wrong end of a mercy-rule and did so in back-to-back games against Forsyth Central Saturday afternoon.
With a Patriots team returning only two starters from last year’s run to a Class AAAAAA state title, first-year head coach Aaron Simmons and his new-look team were out-classed by the Bulldogs, 12-2 and 11-0 on Saturday.
None too pleased with the losses, Simmons said there is a lot of work ahead for his team after opening the season with a 23-0 victory over Salem on Feb. 15.
“It’s a big change from last year to this year,” Simmons said. “Heck, we’re only returning a handful of guys who dressed last year. It’s a process and we’re trying to see what we’ve got. That’s what non-region games are for.”
The last mercy-rule loss for the Patriots came in 2016 when then head coach Shane Ramsey took over the reigns of the program. In Ramsey’s fourth season, he helped guide the Patriots to the school’s first state title before resigning from the program last summer.
Walking into a rebuild year, Simmons said his Patriots team still has a lot of potential, especially with the leadership of seniors Darryl Buggs, a UAB signee and Christian Davis, a Southern University signee.
The Patriots will feature new starters at catcher, first base, second base, shortstop, third base and two outfield spots when either Buggs or Davis are on the mound pitching.
“Potential is a word that can go a long way,” Simmons said. “Once they figure that out, the sky's the limit for these guys. It’s early. Those are two horrible baseball games that we just saw, but at the same time, we have a lot to feed off of. Maybe that will humble these kids a little bit to understand what they have to do to get better as a team and as a player.”
Heritage’s starting rotation last season featured the star-studded lineup of three college signees from one season ago in Griffin Holcombe (Coastal Carolina), Nick Watson-Garcia (Columbus State) and Nolan Woodward (Reinhardt).
In 2020, Buggs will be thrust into a full-time starting job on the mound for the Patriots after tossing 28 innings last season. As will Davis, who after pitching his sophomore season at Newton, did not pitch last season due to an injury.
The Patriots will also turn to junior Jason Allwood, who tossed just over seven innings as a sophomore and senior Nassir Nevett, who made his debut at the varsity level Saturday against Forsyth Central.
Junior Jace Morris and senior Zekiah Gibbs could also see time on the mound for the Patriots this season.
If Heritage’s pitching staff is able to limit their walks in 2020, Simmons expects good things from his team on the mound.
“As pitchers, we’ve got to learn to throw strikes,” Simmons said. “Teams of that caliber, you have to pump the strike zone. 14 or 15 of the 23 runs scored (against Forsyth Central) were off walks. As a pitching staff, we can’t do that.
“Some of the kids have to learn this is a new year. A lot of changes have been made, so they have to learn to live with that and push themselves forward. That’s what it boils it down to.”
Weather pending, the Patriots (1-2) will play six more games before opening their Region 3-AAAAAA slate on the road at lakeside.
“We’ll continue to get better,” Simmons said. “We’ll make some changes and those kids will be just fine a few weeks down the road. For now, it’s just finding out what they can do because they don’t know yet. They’re all fresh varsity players that have never played at this level. The kids that have to step up and lead the way a little bit.”
