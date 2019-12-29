MONTGOMERY, ALA. -- After taking down Calhoun (Ala.) in the second round of the Dwight Madison Tournament in Montgomery, Alabama early Saturday afternoon, Newton faced off against Carver (Ala.) Saturday night in the title game and earned a hard-fought 76-68 win to claim the title.
The Rams scored a season-high 93 points in their 93-75 win over Calhoun earlier in the day and were led by Caleb Byrd’s team-high 27 points.
Calhoun led the Rams 20-18 at the end of the first, but Newton managed to build a 43-37 halftime lead thanks to 25 second-quarter points. The Rams continued their hot shooting in the third quarter with 29 more points and capped of the game with 21 points in the fourth to finish with 93.
TJ Clark (16), Shawn Smith (15) and Qua Brown (11) joined Byrd in double figures while Max Calloway chipped in with nine points off the bench.
In the title game against Carver, the Rams build an early 19-14 lead at the end of the first and held a slim 37-34 lead at the break. Clark led the Rams with 11 first-half points while Byrd scored eight.
The Rams maintained their lead heading into the fourth quarter, 51-46 and managed to hold off the Wolverines in the fourth with 25 more points. Byrd finished his night with a team-high 18 points while Clark finished close behind with 16.
Brown scored 12, six of which were scored in the first quarter, while Shawn Smith added 11.
After completing the tournament with a 3-0 record, the Rams improve to 12-3 on the season and have now won 10 games in a row dating back to early December.