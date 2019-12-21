COVINGTON -- Wins against Newton have been hard to come back in recent memory for Alcovy, who haven't defeated the Rams since 2012.
Looking to snap an 0-13 stretch against Newton, the Tigers’ plans to upset the Rams was thwarted, due in large part to a stingy Newton defense and solid offensive contributions from several players in what turned into a 76-60 win for the home team.
Newton’s Caleb Byrd led all scorers with 19 points and was joined in double figures by teammates TJ Clark (14), Qua Brown (11), Shawn Smith (10) and Jordon Marshall (10).
Rams’ first-year head coach Charlemagne Gibbons credited his team’s ability to stay even keeled all throughout the game against the Tigers.
“Tonight, were were really trying to focus on emotions,” Gibbons said. “Play our game in our house and not the talking game. Not the cheapshot game after the whistle. Lets just rock and do what we’re supposed to do and see how the game turns out. I thought we kind of did that night.”
A 22-point first quarter paved the way for a Newton victory Friday night. The Rams shot 8 of 14 from the field in the opening eight minutes and were led by Smith’s three first-quarter three-pointers.
Newton led by 10 or more points on two separate occasions in the first quarter - 12-2 and 19-9 - before ending the quarter leading the Tigers 22-13 after a pair of Oliver Gerald free throws.
The hosts took a commanding 38-23 lead with under 1:30 remaining in the second quarter when Clark buried a jump shot. The sophomore later drilled a three-pointer before hitting a free throw in the closing seconds to give Newton a 42-27 halftime lead.
Dylan Driver led the Tigers in scoring at the break with 10 points while Clark led the Rams in scoring with 12 points.
Newton’s lead grew to 20 points, 51-31 with 3:17 remaining in the third quarter when Byrd connected on a pull-up jumper. With several Tigers dealing with foul trouble, Alcovy was unable to cut into the Rams’ lead and trailed Newton 60-41 leading into the fourth.
With the Newton starters pulled, the Tigers crept back into the game midway through the fourth thanks to two Hodges three-pointers and a Qua Bennamon three-pointer to trim the deficit to 65-52.
Less than a minute later, Gibbons elected to throw his starters back into the game to stabilize their lead. The Rams quickly responded and ended any chance of a comeback when Brown dunked with four minutes remaining to give Newton a 71-56 lead.
The Rams went on to win the game by 16 points.
Oliver Gerard finished with a team-high 17 points that included two second-half dunks while Driver finished with 16. Hodges joined Gerard and Driver in double figures with 12.
The Rams will now gear up for another in-county battle Saturday night, this time with No. 3 ranked Eastside. The Eagles will enter the contest riding a nine-game winning streak while the Rams will be riding a six-game winning streak.
“It’s the same gameplan,” Gibbons said. “It’s a new opponent. Keep your emotions straight and protect your house. Is Eastside a really good opponent? Absolutely. They have a really great team. But is our game plan going to be different? No. We’re going to have the same game plan 8-9 games before this.”