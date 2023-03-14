...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 27 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 33 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11
AM EDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday
night through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 27 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 33 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11
AM EDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday
night through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The Newton Rams are in the market for a new head boys basketball coach after Gainesville lured away Charlemagne Gibbons.
Gibbons, who was named head boys basketball coach at Gainesville on Tuesday, had an impressive run the past four seasons at Newton, including a Final Four appearance in 2021-22 and two other Elite Eight trips, one this past season.
“I’m super excited to be joining the Gainesville family,” Gibbons told the Gainesville Times. “The vision that Dr. Williams, Mr. Green, and athletic director Adam Lindsey have for the program is outstanding. They have a true vision for Gainesville athletics to become one of the top programs in the state. I look forward to the challenge and feel my experience and past success will be a great complement to the already-outstanding things that are taking place in Red Elephant Nation.”
Gibbons previously led Morgan County to the Class AAA boys state championship in 2014. He coached at Morgan County from 2006 to 2014, and also has coaching at Starr’s Mill and at Florida Atlantic University.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.