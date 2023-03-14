1M9A5488.jpg

Newton head coach Charlemagne Gibbons directs his team during the first round of the 2020 state playoffs against Collins Hill.

 Staff Photo: Colin Hubbard

The Newton Rams are in the market for a new head boys basketball coach after Gainesville lured away Charlemagne Gibbons.

Gibbons, who was named head boys basketball coach at Gainesville on Tuesday, had an impressive run the past four seasons at Newton, including a Final Four appearance in 2021-22 and two other Elite Eight trips, one this past season.

