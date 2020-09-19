COVINGTON — Locked in a tight battle with rival Eastside, Newton turned to its standouts on offense to get the job done early in the fourth quarter.
Facing a third-and-goal from the nine-yard line, Rams quarterback Jevarra Martin stepped back and delivered a fade pass into the back-left corner of the end zone.
Waiting for it was a wide-open Nyland Green, who hauled in the pass before tiptoeing the sidelines to give the Rams a 14-0 lead and ultimately a 21-7 win over the Eagles, who tried to put together a fourth quarter comeback attempt in the rivalry football game.
The Eagles answered back with a touchdown of their own — a 79-yard rush up the middle from Dallas Johnson to cut the Newton lead to seven — and later blocked a Newton field goal attempt only to watch their comeback attempt fall short with a fumble on fourth down near midfield with just over one minute remaining in the game.
Newton’s Tra Perry put the game on ice for the Rams with a 49-yard touchdown run following the Eastside fumble to leave no doubt in what was Newton’s second win in as many games to start the season.
With the loss, Eastside falls to 1-1 on the season while the Rams improve to 2-0.
“We knew that (Eastside) would present a challenge for us,” Newton head coach Camiel Grant said. “We knew that we had to play better than we did last week. We cut the penalties down. Defense, hats off to them. The offensive line got better as the game went on. Just to perceiver and fight through it, that’s the biggest takeaway.”
Martin turned in a solid night offensively for the Rams completing 12 of 20 for 114 yards and a score. Four of Martin’s incompletions were a result of dropped passes.
Perry was the leading ball carrier for the Rams — six carries for 66 yards — after starter Quincy Cullins (14-29) was injured in the third quarter after being held in check for most of the game.
“When he got ready to go in, I told (Tra) that he was going to have to take us home,” Grant said. “He said he had me and that’s exactly what he did. He got downhill, stayed behind his pads and just did what he’s been coached to do. I liked the way he closed the game out in the run game.”
Struggling to find offense for much of the night, the Eagles managed to finish the game with just shy of 200 yards rushing. Johnson led the way with a game-high 175 yards rushing on 17 carries.
Offense was hard to come by for both teams in the first half. Eastside held Martin to 51 yard passing and Cullins to 23 yards rushing behind some great play from the defensive line, but still trailed the Rams 7-0 at the break.
Newton’s lone score came on a Cullins 12-yard score one play removed from a horse collar penalty on third down — a play the Eagles had stopped the Rams short of the line to gain prior to the penalty.
Eastside’s lone chance to score in the first half came on a Johnson run up the middle with just over seven minutes remaining in the second quarter.
Johnson burst through the Ram defense for a big gain, but was tackled by his shoe strings by Newton’s Nijay Willis, who was making his Ram debut after transferring from Rockdale.
Momentum appeared to be shifting in Eastside’s favor midway through the third quarter after a scuffle between Newton’s Green and an Eastside receiver led to offsetting unsportsmanlike penalties.
Johnson later converted one of only a couple third down conversions for the Eagles to get them near midfield, only to have their next three plays go for negative yards, capped off by a Willis sack of Eastside quarterback Dayton Green on third-and-long.
A short punt gave the Rams excellent field position from the Eastside 32 and the Rams capitalized with a 7-play drive that ended with Martin’s 9-yard toss to Green in the end zone on the first play to start the fourth quarter.
With Newton’s lead cut in half following Johnson’s 79-yard score with 6:01 left to play, the Eagles were looking to tie the game up late. Green completed a pass to Nicholas Benton on third-and-10 to move the chains with 1:54 left, but the comeback fell short after Green fumbled the ball on fourth down at the Ram 47-yard line.
Willis, who accounted for several tackles for a loss and a couple of sacks with teammate Justin Benton, said he was just happy to be playing again after having his senior season at Rockdale upended following a controversial decision by Rockdale superintendent Terry Oatts to not allow sports to be played this fall.
Willis was one of several players to transfer from Rockdale in the past few weeks.
“It felt great (to play),” Willis said. “It was really, really stressful just trying to figure out how to move. It’s unbelievable. My first day, I went to the locker room and just stood there like, ‘wow, I really have an opportunity to play again.’ Now it’s just time to make the best of it.”
