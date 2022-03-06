BUFORD — An exhausted Jesse McMillan stood in the hallway outside his team’s locker room at the Buford City Arena, sweat dripping from his thick beard and a huge smile across his face.
His eighth-ranked Norcross Blue Devils (26-6) had just defeated the No. 4 Newton Rams (24-6) 75-72 in the boys Class AAAAAAA state semifinals in a back-and-forth thriller to set up an all-Gwinnett state championship game against the Berkmar Patriots next Saturday.
It was one of the games of the year, and he knew it.
“That has to be one of the best games that has been played in a long time,” McMillan said. “Just all the storylines, and the way it played out with the runs and big-time players on both sides making plays.”
Those runs were the centerpieces of a gripping 32 minutes of basketball, starting with a personal run from Newton’s Marcus Whitlock in the second quarter. Norcross’ Samarion Bond hit a contested 3-pointer over Bond early in the quarter, but received a technical foul for taunting him after the shot.
That moment lit a spark, and what followed was a full-blown fire from Whitlock.
The junior guard scored 18 points in the next four minutes, including three 3-pointers in a span of 75 seconds that forced a Norcross timeout and gave Newton its largest lead of the game at 35-27.
“He’s a hell of a basketball player,” Newton head coach Charlemagne Gibbons said of Whitlock. “I know that we got a lot of guys who get a lot of writing, but they should be writing about him as well. He’s really, really good and he plays really, really hard.”
With the game starting to slip away, Norcross needed a run of its own. Enter Jerry Deng, who scored the final seven points of the first half for Norcross as part of his 21 for the game.
“We were down eight points and I was thinking to myself, ‘I’m not going home, I’m going to turn it loose,’” Deng said. “I just got in that mode and went crazy.”
When the dust settled on a blistering second quarter that featured 48 combined points in eight minutes, Newton took a 39-36 lead into the locker room.
The offensive pace of the game slowed down after halftime, but the intensity ramped up late. Newton led for the entire third quarter, but never managed to lead by more than six points as Norcross withstood every run.
“We ended up going to the zone,” Gibbons said. “We were just trying to negate some of the stuff, but they still ended up making some shots. We had a chance to put the game away; we didn’t, they did. That’s how basketball goes.”
In the fourth quarter, London Johnson drove the game home for the Blue Devils.
Johnson scored 10 in the final frame to account for almost half of his 22 on the night, including a personal 5-0 run that gave Norcross its first lead of the second half with under three minutes to play. The run turned into an 11-0 run and despite Jakai Newton and Stephon Castle combining to score 31 points for the Rams, Norcross led 69-60 with 40.5 seconds left.
But a game like this could not end without more fireworks.
Castle scored the next six points for Newton wrapped around two Johnson free throws to cut the score to 71-66, and then Newton took advantage of Johnson splitting a pair of free throws by knocking down a 3-pointer in the right corner to make it 72-69 with 20.8 seconds remaining.
Nine points in less than 20 seconds, and suddenly it was game on again for McMillan’s team.
“It’s high school basketball,” he said. “So you’re dealing with a ton of emotions and a ton of first-time experiences, and I feel like you kind of get caught up in the moment and start celebrating a little bit too early. We talked about in some of those last timeouts how if the situation were reversed and we were down, we would be fighting like heck to get back in it.”
Another split pair of free throws restored the two-possession lead, but Castle knocked down a pull-up 3-pointer to bring the Rams within a point at 73-72 with seven seconds remaining.
But the clock continued to run after the ball was batted behind the cheerleaders on the ricochet, and by the time Johnson was heading back to the free throw line, there were only 1.2 seconds left in Newton’s season.
Johnson sank both free throws, the full-court heave sailed wide left and Norcross survived.
"We shouldn't have been in that situation, but that definitely was one where most officials are going to stop that clock at that time,” Gibbons said. “Because the ball was way behind the cheerleaders and time was running out. I thought that more could've been done in that situation if we're really being nitpicky."
For Newton, the goal of winning the program’s first basketball state championship since 1964 will have to wait another year.
“Only one team isn’t crying at the end of the season and unfortunately that’s not us,” Gibbons said. “There’s some things we could’ve done better — there’s some things we could’ve done better all season. Sometimes it catches you.”
The target for Norcross is now Berkmar, a team it lost to three times by a total of nine points this season.
“I don’t even know if we need to practice to be honest,” McMillan said. “And (Berkmar head coach) Greg’s (Phillips) in the same boat as well. We know each other so well. There’s a lot of respect between our program and theirs. I’m just excited for a Gwinnett County state championship, and I’m excited to go against some guys we respect and love to compete against.”
