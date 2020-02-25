MILTON -- From an effort standpoint, one could argue Newton had third-ranked Milton beat Tuesday night in the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals.
But as any coach will likely tell you, effort doesn’t always translate into wins and for first-year Rams head coach Charlemagne Gibbons, the message he delivered to his team following a 68-62 loss to the Eagles was just that.
“I just told my guys that at this time of the year, every time you’re late to class, every time you don’t turn in a homework assignment, every time you didn’t go as hard as you needed to during practice, it shows in this game right here,’ Gibbons said. “We absolutely played our tails off effort wise. Little things throughout the course of the year that they don’t think counts, I think counts. To win a championship, all of those things have to happen.”
Trailing for much of the game, Newton continued to show fight well into the third quarter and fought its way to a one-point lead on two separate occasions.
Freshman Qua Brown gave the Rams a 40-39 lead with 2:46 left in the third before sophomore T.J. Clark regained a 42-41 lead for the travelers one minute later.
Three times the Rams cut the Eagles lead to one point in the fourth quarter with the final time coming with 3:43 left in the game following a pair of Shawn Smith made free throws that trimmed the lead to 52-51 Milton.
But when the Rams needed baskets the most down the stretch, the shots didn’t fall.
The Rams shot just 1 of 5 from the field over the next two-plus minutes, allowing Milton to slowly put the game away at the free throw line.
Milton sophomore standout Bruce Thornton, who led the way with a game-high 28 points, was a perfect 10-for-10 at the line in the fourth quarter and scored the final six points of the game from the stripe.
“Bruce Thornton was really tough tonight getting to that free throw line when (Milton) had to,” Gibbons said. “I thought we had him stymied there for awhile and he just free-throwed his way to the win.”
Trailing Milton 30-25 at halftime, the Rams watched their deficit grow to a game-high nine points, 39-30 with 4:40 left in the quarter when Thornton drilled his second three-pointer of the night.
The Rams responded with their largest run and out-scored the Eagles 10-0 over the next 1:54 of gameplay to grab a 40-39 lead.
Allowing the Eagles to end the final 54 seconds of the third quarter on a 6-0 proved costly for the Rams, who watched their one-point lead turn into a four-point deficit, 47-42 heading into the final quarter.
The Rams never led in the fourth quarter despite trimming Milton’s lead to one point on three separate occasions. Trailing Milton 52-51, the Eagles responded with an 8-2 run over the next two minutes to grab a 60-53 lead with 1:32 left.
From there, the Eagles were able to ice the game at the free throw line behind Thornton.
The Rams were led by senior Caleb Byrd’s 20 points, while Brown scored 13 and Smith scored 11. Clark ended his night with nine points.
Entering the season with not much expectation after graduating their Top 3 leading scorers from last year’s team, Gibbons said their season was more than he could have asked for.
“They wrote us off when the season started,” Gibbons said. “They looked at our roster and all of the talented guys that Newton had lost over the years. I’ve been doing this for a long time and this team has exceeded expectations more than any team that I’ve ever had before. I’m super proud of those guys because they fought. They fought tonight, they fought last week and the week before.”
