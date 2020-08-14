The Newton County School System has halted all extracurricular activities because of the coronavirus pandemic, the system announced Friday afternoon.
Fall sports at the three NCSS high schools — Alcovy, Eastside and Newton — are impacted by the decision. The Georgia High School Association sports currently in season are football, cross country, fastpitch softball and volleyball.
The seasons may resume when the system deems it safe from COVID-19 problems.
"Taking into account the high rate of community transmission, as well as the exposure tracing among staff and student participants, Newton County School System leaders, along with other school systems in the state and around the country, have made decisions that are unprecedented but driven by attempts to keep our students and staff safe," NCSS released in a statement. "On August 7th, the decision was made to postpone in-person instruction as an option in favor of a 100% virtual instructional model for all NCSS students. In keeping with the same objective, NCSS leadership has determined that the risk of transmission supersedes our desire to continue extracurricular activities at this time.
"As a result, all Newton County School System extracurricular activities are suspended effective Monday, August 17, 2020. District and school leadership will continue to monitor all indicators and will consider re-starting activities when those indicators are favorable."
NCSS' release stated district and school leaders have examined the trends of community transmission in Newton County, state-wide and nationally, and have taken into account a "very high rate of community transmission" in Newton County as reported by agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The Georgia Department of Public Health and various other institutions.
The NCSS' COVID-19 response team reviews and communicates guidance to employees and students participating in extracurricular activities. The GHSA released guidance for return to sports conditioning beginning in June, and the organization allowed activities to phase in throughout the summer. The association’s guidance included suggestions for social distancing and masking when possible. NCSS schools also received updates on GHSA’s guidance on a weekly basis and followed the guidance at every step, the system said.
According to NCSS, district and school leadership closely monitored activities and communicated on an almost daily basis regarding extracurricular activities. Even though guidelines were in place, NCSS extracurricular activities were affected by COVID 19 exposure, the system said.
"Each high school experienced cases of screening out athletes due to possible contact and/or symptoms," NCSS said in the release. "Three groups of student athletes experienced short-term suspension of activities due to possible exposure to COVID 19."
