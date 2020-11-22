The state high school football playoffs get underway for three Newton County teams this week with two earning the right to host first-round games Friday.
In the Class AAAAAA bracket, Alcovy (2-6) plays at home against Brunswick (7-3). The Tigers clinched a playoff berth by winning two of three games in region play, beating Grovetown 44-14 and Lakeside-Evans 35-0.
Eastside (8-2) hosts Southwest DeKalb (4-3) in the AAAAA first round, earning a home game by going 6-1 in Region 8-AAAAA play. The Eagles have won four straight games, allowing only 10 points during that span. Outside of a 35-34 loss at Clarke Central, they have given up just 24 points in their six region victories.
Newton gets a tough test in the AAAAAAA bracket with a road trip to Lowndes (7-1), last year’s state runner-up. The Rams (4-5) clinched their playoff berth with a gutsy, 17-10 win over South Gwinnett in the regular-season finale.
