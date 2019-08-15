Robert Lewis
School: Newton
Class: Senior
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 5-11
Age: 17
Nickname: Jet stream
Place of Birth: Covington, Ga
College Offers: 21 offers
Twitter Handle: @Robert1k_
Favorite college football team: None
Favorite NFL team: None
Favorite NFL player: Antonio Brown
Sport I’m best at besides football: Basketball
Favorite TV show: Walking Dead
Dream job: NFL
Best-looking celebrity: Jhene Aiko
Diondre Glover
School: Newton
Class: Senior
Position: WR/DB
Height: 6-1
Age: 17
Nickname: Speedy
Place of Birth: Covington, Ga
College Offers: 12 offers
Twitter Handle: @Diondreglover
Favorite college football team: None
Favorite NFL team: Los Angeles Rams
Favorite NFL player: Tavon Austin
Sport I’m best at besides football: Basketball, track, baseball
Favorite TV show: The Flash
Dream job: NFL
Best-looking celebrity: Kim
Noah Cook
School: Eastside
Class: Senior
Position: quarterback
Height: 6-2
Age: 16
Nickname: Cookie
Place of Birth: Covington, Ga
College Offers: None
Twitter Handle: @Noah4cook
Favorite college football team: UGA
Favorite NFL team: Atlanta Falcons
Favorite NFL player: Patrick Mahomes
Sport I’m best at besides football: Baseball
Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds
Dream job: To get drafted to a professional team
Best-looking celebrity: My girlfriend Haley Ellis
Jeffery Haynes
School: Eastside
Class: Senior
Position: DB/WR
Height: 5-9
Age: 17
Nickname: Chicago
Place of Birth: Chicago, IL
College Offers: None
Twitter Handle: @Jghaynes1
Favorite college football team: Ohio State
Favorite NFL team: Chicago Bears
Favorite NFL player: Tyreek Hill
Sport I’m best at besides football: Track
Favorite TV show: Martin
Dream job: Astronaut
Best-looking celebrity: Rihanna
Andrae Robinson
School: Alcovy
Class: Senior
Position: Athlete
Height: 5-11
Age: 17
Nickname: Drae
College Offers: None
Twitter Handle: @AndraeRobinson4
Favorite college football team: Miami
Favorite NFL team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Favorite NFL player: Jalen Ramsey
Sport I’m best at besides football: Trck
Favorite TV show: The Flash
Dream job: Lawyer
Best-looking celebrity: Lauren London
NaTorien Holloway
School: Alcovy
Class: Senior
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 5-7
Age: 17
Nickname: Nate
Place of Birth: Atlanta, Ga
College Offers: None
Twitter Handle: @sayluhnate
Favorite college football team: Oklahoma
Favorite NFL team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite NFL player: Le’Veon Bell
Sport I’m best at besides football: Track
Favorite TV show: Boondocks
Dream job: NFL
Best-looking celebrity: Meagan Good