Introducing the Newton County football Super Six. 

 DALE ZANINE

Robert Lewis

Newton's Robert Lewis

School: Newton

Class: Senior

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 5-11

Age: 17

Nickname: Jet stream

Place of Birth: Covington, Ga

College Offers: 21 offers

Twitter Handle: @Robert1k_

Favorite college football team: None

Favorite NFL team: None

Favorite NFL player: Antonio Brown

Sport I’m best at besides football: Basketball

Favorite TV show: Walking Dead

Dream job: NFL

Best-looking celebrity: Jhene Aiko

Diondre Glover

Newton's Diondre Glover

School: Newton

Class: Senior

Position: WR/DB

Height: 6-1

Age: 17

Nickname: Speedy

Place of Birth: Covington, Ga

College Offers: 12 offers

Twitter Handle: @Diondreglover

Favorite college football team: None

Favorite NFL team: Los Angeles Rams

Favorite NFL player: Tavon Austin

Sport I’m best at besides football: Basketball, track, baseball

Favorite TV show: The Flash

Dream job: NFL

Best-looking celebrity: Kim

Noah Cook

Eastside's Noah Cook

School: Eastside

Class: Senior

Position: quarterback

Height: 6-2

Age: 16

Nickname: Cookie

Place of Birth: Covington, Ga

College Offers: None

Twitter Handle: @Noah4cook

Favorite college football team: UGA

Favorite NFL team: Atlanta Falcons

Favorite NFL player: Patrick Mahomes

Sport I’m best at besides football: Baseball

Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds

Dream job: To get drafted to a professional team

Best-looking celebrity: My girlfriend Haley Ellis

Jeffery Haynes

Eastside's Jeffery Haynes

School: Eastside

Class: Senior

Position: DB/WR

Height: 5-9

Age: 17

Nickname: Chicago

Place of Birth: Chicago, IL

College Offers: None

Twitter Handle: @Jghaynes1

Favorite college football team: Ohio State

Favorite NFL team: Chicago Bears

Favorite NFL player: Tyreek Hill

Sport I’m best at besides football: Track

Favorite TV show: Martin

Dream job: Astronaut

Best-looking celebrity: Rihanna

Andrae Robinson

Alcovy's Andrae Robinson

School: Alcovy

Class: Senior

Position: Athlete

Height: 5-11

Age: 17

Nickname: Drae

College Offers: None

Twitter Handle: @AndraeRobinson4

Favorite college football team: Miami

Favorite NFL team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Favorite NFL player: Jalen Ramsey

Sport I’m best at besides football: Trck

Favorite TV show: The Flash

Dream job: Lawyer

Best-looking celebrity: Lauren London

NaTorien Holloway

Alcovy's NaTorien Holloway

School: Alcovy

Class: Senior

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 5-7

Age: 17

Nickname: Nate

Place of Birth: Atlanta, Ga

College Offers: None

Twitter Handle: @sayluhnate

Favorite college football team: Oklahoma

Favorite NFL team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Favorite NFL player: Le’Veon Bell

Sport I’m best at besides football: Track

Favorite TV show: Boondocks

Dream job: NFL

Best-looking celebrity: Meagan Good

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.

