Newton junior Darius Green made his college choice Wednesday.
The 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back committed to Minnesota over offers from other schools like Georgia Tech, Virginia and Maryland. The three-star prospect is rated as the No. 63 player in Georgia’s 2021 class in the 247Sports.com Composite Rankings.
He also is a track and field standout with a time of 10.62 seconds in the 100-meter dash.
"Why'd I choose Minnesota? They’re different with everything they do," Green told GopherIllustrated. "They recruited early, so that made me feel that they really need me. But when I talk to the Minnesota coaching staff almost every day, our connection had gotten stronger. Also being at Minnesota gives me a lot of opportunities. They have the best coaching staff, so I know I'll be successful and this defensive back class is going to be the best Minnesota is ever going to see. That's why they were my choice."
