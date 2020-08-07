1M9A5789.jpg
Newton’s Nyland Green races towards the end zone during a 2019 game against Shiloh.

Two Newton football players, Darius Green and Nyland Green, are among the 84 from Georgia on the watch list for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-American Team.

Georgia had the third-most players on the list behind Florida (142) and Texas (130).

