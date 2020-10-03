POWDER SPRINGS – There was no offensive explosion in Walter Cantrell Stadium during McEachern's 8-7 victory against Newton on Friday, but the Indians did just enough to avoid their first 1-4 season since 2003.
McEachern waited until there was 2:59 showing on the game clock in the fourth quarter, but Reece Kingeter rushed in from 1-yard out for the Indians' first points of the game and Johmanuel Arnold reached the ball across the goal line for the two-point conversion and the 8-7 lead.
“When you are 1-3, sometimes you don't have a lot to lose so we just went for the two-point conversion,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said. “That was the swinging gate and we liked our guys' chances against their guys and our guys made a play on that one right there.”
After an interception by Nyland Green set the Rams up on their own 5-yard line with 6:55 to play in the game, McEachern forced a three and out and the Indians nearly blocked a punt again, but the punt went straight up in the air and actually netted minus-1 yards. Stephens said he knew if his team hung in there good things would happen.
“Everything did not look the way we wanted it to look tonight and it was not as good as we wanted it to be, but when we had to have it, our guys found a way to get it done,” Stephens said. “I have to give a lot of credit to our kids and just thank God.”
In what was the epitome of a defensive struggle for both teams, Newton scored the only points of the game until Kingeter's touchdown on a 33-yard pass from Jevarra Martin to Green with 7:53 left in the first half. However, the McEachern's defense held Martin and the Newton offense to 103 yards of offense in the first half and 192 yards in the game.
“I just have to give our defense credit. They just kept battling,” Stephens said. “They came out here tonight and executed. And we have to give our coaches credit for that, too. We didn't get the turnovers we wanted, but we were able to not give up big plays. We gave up the one that I was a little disappointed, but the team played hard overall.”
The Rams did not go quietly back to Newton, as they put together an eight-play drive that gained 49 yards and allowed for a 31-yard field goal attempt, but that attempt was partially blocked and was no good.
“We would have liked to have gone out defensively and kind of shut the door,” Stephens said. “I guys held them to the field goal opportunity, they missed it and that was that. When we needed to make plays tonight, we made plays.”
“Our special teams played great tonight,” Stephens said.
On the other side, the Indians gained a mere 75 yards of offense and could not put a sustained drive together.
“Offensively we were without some guys tonight and it hurts, but we went with Reece tonight and he did well overall,” Stephens said. “He made some mistakes and those things are going to happen. It would be hard to throw any kid into that situation right there.”
