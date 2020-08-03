The Newton Rams football program has called off activities for the week after a high school player tested positive last week for COVID-19.
A group of more than 20 players who were in close contact with the player are in quarantine until Aug. 7.
“Newton County School System was notified that a Newton High School football player has tested positive for COVID-19,” the Newton County School System released in a statement. “The student-athlete has not participated in practices since July 23. Students identified as having close contact or exposure through football activities are in the process of being notified by school officials.
“The Newton County School System has notified the Gwinnett/Newton/Rockdale Health Department of the possible exposure and provided them with information to aid them in contact tracing. Out of an abundance of caution, Newton High School football practices have been temporarily suspended. We will take the appropriate precautions to limit or decrease exposure to other student-athletes and school personnel involved in our football program.
“The health and safety of our students and staff is our number one priority and we will continue to monitor this situation.”
While the pause on preparations isn’t ideal, the players and coaches were okay with the decision.
“Everybody understands given the times we’re in,” Newton athletic director Vincent Byams said. “You have to go through all the precautionary measures.”
