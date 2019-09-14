CLARKSTON -- Despite the lighting delay at James Hallford Stadium, the Newton Rams continued its dominance in non-region play on the road, defeating the Arabia Mountain Rams, 20-6.
The last time Newton began a season 3-0 was in 2017.
Although Newton won the game by forfeit, the win didn’t sit well with Newton first-year head coach Camiel Grant one bit.
“You got three opinions.” Said Coach Grant, “You can wait it out, you can agree on a date to reschedule it or one of the teams can take a forfeit. I told (head coach Stanley Pritchett of Arabia Mountain) early when we went into the delay, you never wanted to ask a guy to do that and it was tough decision for him to do that.”
Newton (3-0) wasted no time capitalizing after Arabia Mountain (0-4) went three-and-out on its very first possession to start the first quarter.
With 8:26 remaining, Newton gambled on fourth down inside Arabia Mountain’s 40-yard line. Quarterback Neal Howard gave a hand-off to Quincy Cullins, who rumbled into the end zone, scoring on a 40-yard run for Newton’s first touchdown of the night.
Youth and inexperience began to show in Arabia Mountain’s offense as quarterback Damion Fitzpatrick attempted to hand off to Amir Muhammad, who fumbled the ball in the backfield.
The loose ball was recovered by Newton linebacker Greg Lewis at Arabia Mountain’s 39-yard line.
Newton’s offense showed its dominance again putting together a 3-play, 39-yard drive ending as Howard handed off to Cullins who went up the middle for an 8-yard score.
With the point after scored by Abidel Velazquez, Newton lead 13-0 with 6:09 remaining in the first quarter.
After another three-and-out by Arabia Mountain’s offense, forcing the Rams to punt, Newton’s special team came up big as Hines fielded the punt and returned it 62 yards for another Newton touchdown.
The Velazquez point after gave Newton a 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
At the start of the second quarter, Arabia Mountain’s defense came to life and forced a three-and-out from Newton for the first time in the game.
Arabia Mountain’s offense capitalized on first-and-10 on Newton’s 40-yard line when Damion Fitzpatrick connected with Jordan Barrow on a screen pass that went 60-yard for Arabia Mountain’s first touchdown of the night.
After a failed two-point conversion, Arabia Mountain trailed Newton by 14 points, 20-6, with 11:30 remaining in the first half.
It became a ballgame until the lighting delayed causing both teams to return into the locker room, yet Grant was impressed with Arabia Mountain’s comeback in the second quarter.
“They show a lot of fight and made it into a ballgame at that point.” Said Coach Grant, “It seem like this is the norm weather wise this time off year.”
Newton will now gear up for a trip to No. 2 ranked Buford next Friday night looking to improve to 4-0.